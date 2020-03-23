Scott Post didn’t get his first varsity head coaching job until he was in his mid-40s, when he took over the Northeast High School girls program in Arma, Kansas, in 2012.
After stepping down from his position at Northeast seven successful years later, he had no idea what was next for him in the basketball world. Still having an immense passion for the game, Post joined the Barclay College women’s basketball team as an assistant coach under head coach Marcus Mitchell while also taking over as the campus recruiting coordinator at the same time, in May 2019.
Near the end of his first season with the Bears, Post found out his time in Haviland, Kansas, was just getting started. Coach Mitchell notified the team he was stepping down from the position in late January, and days later, Post was offered the position of head coach.
“Honestly, this is a dream come true for me,” Post said. “I have wanted to coach collegiately for years, and I am just really looking forward to getting started. I got started in coaching a lot later than most coaches do, so I never knew if I would ever get an opportunity at the college level.
“I can look back through my entire basketball coaching history, which started in 2005, and I think every job I have taken has helped prepare me for this. But, basically being in charge of recruiting for the entire school, not just for athletics, has helped me get a feel for the campus as a whole. To spend that first year not having to worry about the stress of scheduling practices, it allowed me to get a firm handle on how everything works on a day-to-day basis at the college level.”
Post’s coaching career began at Wilbur Middle School, part of the Wichita Public School District, as the head girls basketball coach in 2005 and held the position for five years before joining Jerrod Handy’s staff at Maize High School as an assistant coach for three seasons.
From there, Post earned his first head coaching job with Northeast in 2012. Post, who also coached the boys basketball team his second and third seasons at NHS, had instant success in reviving the Lady Vikings program. Prior to Post’s arrival, the NHS girls program had three winning seasons in their history. His Vikings finished with four winning seasons and three runner-up finishes in the Three Rivers League standings, as well as garnering a sixth-place state ranking in 2015.
“It was a great experience overall,” Post said of his time at Northeast. “It really taught me a lot. It showed me that regardless of what talent level you have, if you have the drive, you can succeed.”
Post’s time at Northeast allowed him to gain a greater respect for the student-athletes at lower-classification schools, who sometimes were overlooked in recruiting because of the area in which they played or the size of the school they attended. Many of those players are now the sort of women he recruits to join Barclay in the Midwest Christian College Conference.
“There are many ways to coach basketball, but the constants that remain important, regardless of what schemes you run, are the heart and attitude shown by your players,” Post said. “If you get a group of girls who do not have the heart or attitude to be great, you are going to have some down times. If you get a group that may not be as talented but have all of the heart and attitude, you can have a lot of success. Those are the types of kids I am looking for when I recruit. The kids who love the game as much as I do. I think that is what is most important.”
One thing Post stressed about his coaching style is his willingness to play to his players’ strengths. And class standing doesn’t matter if you can contribute at a high level, giving Jamia Jackson as an example. As a freshman last year, Jackson was named an ACCA All-American.
As Post takes over for a Barclay program that finished with a 13-12 record last season, he has a vision in order for the Bears to continue to reach new heights.
“The program is going to be built on toughness,” Post said. “We are going to use speed, running the floor and a lot of dribble-drive type stuff. We are going to be applying pressure on both ends of the floor, so those are the players we are looking for in recruiting right now.”
One thing is certain, Post is extremely thankful to have a job coaching in the sport he loves, and he has found a home leading the Bears.
“My faith is very strong, and one of things I have prayed about over the last several years is having an opportunity like this,” Post said. “I feel in my heart this is where I should be, and I feel God has had a lot to do with this. He put this in front of me and I could not be more blessed.”
