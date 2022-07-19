Ryan Helsley has reached elite status.
The former Northeastern State University standout and Sequoyah High School product has risen to a professional baseball pitching star.
Helsely, a fifth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, is now a Major League Baseball National League All-Star selection for the Cardinals.
"I'm so happy for Ryan and his wife, Alex. What a tremendous accomplishment," former RiverHawks' head coach Jake Hendrick said. "He's come a long way and he is a guy that NSU will forever be proud of."
Helsley has been nearly untouchable on the mound in his fourth season. He's allowed just 13 hits in 37 innings as the Cardinals' closer and has recorded 54 strikeouts with a 0.73 earned run average across 29 appearances and has seven saves.
The biggest key to Helsley's success has been his work ethic that Hendrick witnessed firsthand during his time with the RiverHawks.
"His success is 100 percent a product of work ethic," Hendrick said. "Ryan is relentless when it comes to working to improve. He is elite. Personally, I am so proud of him."
Helsley has given up only one unearned run over four appearances in July. He earned wins against Atlanta and Philadelphia and had a save against Philadelphia in his last outing on July 10. In 6.1 innings during that stretch, he collected nine strikeouts and allowed three hits.
In his final season with NSU in 2015, Helsley was fifth in the nation and first in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association in strikeouts per nine innings at 13.4. He finished with 95 strikeouts in 63.2 innings of work and posted a 3.53 ERA. He had 10 strikeouts or more four times, including a pair of performances where he registered 12 strikeouts. He was also an MIAA Pitcher of the Week selection.
Over his career as a RiverHawk, Helsley had a 14-8 record over 21 starts. He finished with 151 strikeouts in 126.1 innings.
