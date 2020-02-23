When one door closes, another opens.
That adage hit close to home for former Pittsburg State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling, who announced on Thursday via Twitter that he has joined the football coaching staff at the University of Oregon.
“I will be a defensive analyst, working with the outside linebackers,” Dreiling said in a phone conversation. “I will be working with the defensive coordinator (Andy Avalos), who also coaches the outside linebackers. So, I will assist him. I will also help out the rest of the defensive staff when needed in terms of brainstorming new ideas, and going from there.”
Dreiling — a four-time All-American linebacker for the Gorillas (2010-13) who was named NCAA Division II National Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 while helping to lead Pittsburg State to a NCAA Division II National Championship in the process — was a fast riser on the coaching staff at his alma mater. After serving as the safeties coach in 2017, Dreiling was elevated to defensive coordinator in 2018, a position he held for two seasons.
Following the 2019 season, Pittsburg State made a coaching change, parting ways with longtime head coach Tim Beck, leaving several members on the coaching staff, Dreiling included, without a job.
“It’s obviously never a good time when you are out of work,” Dreiling said. “You are kind of just scrambling and reaching out to all of your contacts, banking on everything to break your way. It was a stressful time.”
After nearly a month and a half from the time he learned he would not be retained by Pittsburg State, a rare opportunity presented itself for Dreiling.
“I have a relative who knows (Avalos), who reached out to me and just wanted to chat for a little bit over the phone,” Dreiling said. “At the end of the conversation, (Avalos) said he was going to fly me out to Oregon. Four hours later, I got a call that they had scheduled a flight for me out of Kansas City. They move pretty quick up there. (Avalos) flew me out the next day for an interview, called me back two days later and the rest is history.”
Of course, the opportunity to coach for a team in the Pac-12 Conference was a chance of a lifetime for Dreiling. It is not often you find a second-year defensive coordinator under the age of 30 at a Division II program getting a chance to coach at a Power 5 program nearly 2,000 miles away, particularly for a program that has aspirations to make a run at the College Football Playoffs National Championship every season.
“It has been crazy,” Dreiling said. “The whole thing was kind of an out-of-body experience. You always dream about coaching at a place like this, but you never think it’s possible.
“Ending up here, I pinch myself every morning when I wake up to make sure it’s real life. It has been awesome so far, and I have already learned a lot. I am just excited for the rest of the process.”
Though Dreiling is early in his coaching career at Oregon, he has already noticed some key differences between the MIAA and the Pac-12.
“The biggest difference I have seen so far is they have so many more hands on deck up here,” Dreiling said. “Their staff number is so much higher that you can be much more thorough in your work because you aren’t spread so thin. It truly is mind-blowing at just how detailed everything and everyone here is.
“As for the players, you might have one or two great players at Pitt State, but here you have a 90-man roster full of them. That is going to be a blast moving forward.”
While his time at Pittsburg State came to end in a way he didn’t envision, Dreiling was adamant that his time with the Gorillas, whether it was on the field while playing or on the sideline while coaching, will always be looked back on with fond memories.
“Looking back on it, my time at Pittsburg State was a blessing,” Dreiling said. “I loved my time there. I hate how it ended, but I am blessed and thrilled to be up here at Oregon now. I am excited to get this thing rolling.”
