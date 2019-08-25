Basketball
Donovan Franklin signs with pro team in Ireland
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Former Pittsburg State guard Donovan Franklin has signed a contract to play professional basketball in Ireland for the Killester Basketball Club.
Franklin averaged 21.1 points per game last season for the Gorillas, good enough for fourth best in the MIAA Conference, 5.9 rebounds and two assists. In his two seasons with Pittsburg State, Franklin was twice named to the all-MIAA team. He earned third-team recognition in his senior season, and was honorable mention as a junior.
Franklin joins former PSU teammate Grant Lozoya in the professional ranks. In June, Lozoya signed to play for C.B. L’Hospitalet of Spain.
Grizzlies waive Howard
LOS ANGELES — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived Dwight Howard ahead of the veteran center’s expected move to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Grizzlies announced the move Saturday. They acquired Howard in a trade with Washington last month.
Howard still must clear waivers before he can sign with another team. The Associated Press and many media outlets reported Friday that Howard plans to sign with the Lakers, with whom he spent one eventful season in 2012-13.
Howard will bolster the Lakers’ roster after the loss of DeMarcus Cousins, who tore a knee ligament in an offseason workout this month shortly after signing with Los Angeles.
Howard worked out for the Lakers and met with several players earlier this week before the team agreed to sign him.
Football
Patriots’ Kendricks suspended one game
New England Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks has been suspended without pay for the first game of the season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.
Kendricks’ suspension leaves the Patriots further depleted at the position. Benjamin Watson will miss the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers and four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski retired after last season.
Kendricks is eligible to participate in all remaining preseason practices and the team’s final preseason game. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 9, following the team’s Week 1 game against Pittsburgh.
Kendricks signed with the Patriots last month after he spent his first eight seasons with the Rams and Packers. He has played in 125 games, catching 241 passes for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Coach says Newton’s return ‘pretty soon’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he expects injured quarterback Cam Newton to return to practice “pretty soon,” without giving a timetable.
Rivera remains “cautiously optimistic” that Newton, who remains in a walking boot, will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Newton sustained a left mid-foot sprain in Carolina’s 10-3 loss to New England on Thursday night. Rivera expressed relief the injury wasn’t worse, saying “very much so — he’s our starting quarterback.”
Newton was inside the stadium receiving medical treatment while the team practiced on Saturday. Rivera says trainers want Newton to stay off the foot and keep it elevated as much as possible.
