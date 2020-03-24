Former standout Beshore taking over reins of Lamar football program

Jared Beshore played a vital role as the Lamar High School football program ascended to new heights and became a powerhouse in the Show-Me State.
Now, at just 24 years old, Beshore is tasked with keeping the Tigers a perennial power.
After school board approval late last week, Beshore is officially the new head football coach at Lamar.
“It’s a great feeling because I’m getting to go back home, and I’m already familiar with the school, the administration, the program, the staff and a lot of the players,” Beshore said Tuesday. “It’s really cool. I’m stepping into something new, but it’s very familiar at the same time.”
Beshore is taking over the reins at Lamar after Scott Bailey resigned after 14 seasons at the helm. Under Bailey’s direction, Lamar became a juggernaut, capturing seven consecutive Class 2 state championships from 2011-17.
“People always say you never want to follow a legend, but I think I'll be fine,” Beshore said. “Coach Bailey and I have talked a lot, and he’s been a mentor of mine. I know he’s just a phone call away. And I know I’ll have a lot of help and support around me as I step into that spot.”
A four-time all-state performer for Bailey’s Tigers, Beshore helped Lamar win three state championships from 2011 to 2013.
“I was a part of the beginning of the success and of the building of the tradition,” Beshore said. “Now I’m in a new position. Success has been established, and I want to continue it.”
A running back and defensive back who earned first-team all-state honors three times, Beshore compiled 4,920 rushing yards, 88 total touchdowns and 23 interceptions during his standout prep career. During Beshore's last three years of high school, Lamar went 41-4.
“I was extremely blessed and fortunate to be part of some great teams,” said Beshore, who also stood out in basketball and track and field. “I had some individual success, but I was a part of some really good and talented teams. I think in my graduating class we had eight guys go on and play college football. There was a lot of internal competition, and that made us into a great team for multiple years. And it was a great family atmosphere.”
The son of Jeff and Kerri Beshore noted playing for Bailey, who went 151-41 at Lamar, was a memorable experience.
“Coach Bailey was a very demanding coach, and he held everyone accountable,” Beshore said. “I think a lot of people would use the term ‘old school.’ He loved his players. He treated us like his sons. I know a lot of guys would tell you they wouldn’t be where they are today without Coach Bailey’s influence.”
Beshore played collegiately at Missouri State, where he sat out his first year because of injury and then became a four-year starter at safety from 2015-18, recording 240 tackles, 16 pass break-ups and seven interceptions in 44 career games.
“Missouri State was a great experience for me,” Beshore said. “It’s a Division I program, and it was close to home. I had a blast playing there. I became the best football player I could be when I was there. I also met my fiancee there, so that was a great thing too.”
Beshore is currently teaching biology at Branson High School, where he was an assistant on Anthony Hays’ football coaching staff last fall.
“It’s been a great experience in Branson,” Beshore said. “Coach Hays is another mentor. He’s definitely influenced my coaching philosophy.”
Lamar will return a solid core from last year’s squad that went 10-3 and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
“There will be some tweaks and changes, but the philosophies won’t change much,” Beshore said. “We’re still going to run the football and play tough defense. There could be some play-calling changes. You have to change your philosophy based on the players you have. We’ll come up with the best system to help our players be successful.”
Beshore noted he’s more than ready to lead his alma mater.
“We’ve already tried to establish communication with the kids,” Beshore said. “Everyone there at Lamar has helped me with that. Our plan right now is get going on June 1."
Of course, Beshore added his main goal is to keep the program's success going.
"It’s a new challenge, and I’m excited about it," he said. "I know one thing: I’m going to work my butt off to make sure we remain successful.”
