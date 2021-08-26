Grant Burkett didn’t choose the punting life.
It chose him.
The origin story goes that Burkett started kicking tryouts in seventh grade at Webb City and he ended up winning the job, along with the additional responsibility of playing tight end and linebacker from eighth grade to his freshman year.
“One day during practice, I fractured my wrist and the rest is history,” Burkett said. “I committed myself to exclusively punting, and I’m still striving to be the best I possibly can.”
And you could argue Burkett hasn’t scratched the surface of his potential as a punter.
Coming off his first season as Missouri State’s starting punter, Burkett was an essential part of the Bears’ special teams. He ranked third in Missouri Valley Football Conference play and 13th nationally in punting average at 43 yards, the second highest season average in MSU history.
That earned him an honorable mention honor on the All-MVFC team.
“It was a great experience and an honor,” Burkett said. “It’s not my ultimate goal, but it just shows what I’m capable of. But I’m going to keep working hard to keep leveling up.”
During his time with the Cardinals, Burkett was a three-year starting punter for coach John Roderique. He averaged 41 yards per punt as a senior in 2018 to help him earn second-team all-state honors.
Burkett averaged 39 yards per punt as a junior and was part of Webb City’s 2017 Class 4 state championship run and three district championship teams.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2019, Burkett left his mark in 2020-21. He also posted the fifth-highest single-season punting yardage total of 2,798 in school history and averaged nearly 50 yards on seven attempts in Missouri State’s NCAA playoff game at No. 7 North Dakota State on April 24.
“Just really being dialed in when I get on the field,” Burkett said. “Whenever I step on the field, it’s just me and the ball. I’m just relying on my muscle memory and being consistent.”
While the task of punting may not seem daunting from the outside, Burkett admitted the task is far from easy.
“Definitely the drop,” Burkett said when asked what’s most challenging about punting. “That has been preached to me over and over. It’s something I strive to still get better at.”
But the key, Burkett said, after the ball is snapped from the center and directly into his hands is to start with a slow pace and play around with the drop before he launches the ball 50 feet in the air.
“Once I feel comfortable, I will amp it up to full speed,” Burkett said. “For me, just having a ball with me all the time and playing around with what is comfortable to me. I have devoted a lot of time to perfecting it.”
This fall, Burkett is hoping to increase his yards per punt to at least 45. Other goals are to make the first-team all-conference and even become a first-team All-American eventually.
And he’s not the only Webb City product making waves during the Bears’ preseason. Offensive lineman Landon Bebee was recently named an offensive captain while Gary Clinton has earned praise from head coach Bobby Petrino.
“It’s really cool that Missouri State is bringing in some local guys,” Burkett said. “Being able to have that camaraderie with them, it’s really comforting. You have to give credit to Coach (John) Roderique. He knows what he is doing at Webb City. He develops the kids to work hard and have a great foundation to keep building on top of it themselves.”
The punting life has treated Burkett well so far.
“I’m just trying to put my own stamp on changing the way people see us punters,” Burkett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.