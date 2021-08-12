One of Webb City’s recent two-sport sensations is headed back home.
Well, a little closer in proximity.
After one season of NCAA Division II college basketball at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Terrell Kabala transferred to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami last month — only 38 minutes away from Webb City.
“I’m actually very excited,” Kabala said. “Being down there a couple of times this summer for a couple of weeks, I have been around a lot of guys that love to grind. It was a great experience to be down there. I’m ready to get into it.”
Kabala averaged four points and one rebound per game in limited action as a freshman at UAFS. He said his decision to transfer boiled down to playing style.
“At Fort Smith, it was a slowish (tempo) and not much transition,” Kabala said. “I feel like (in transition) is when my game is at its best. At NEO, they play a lot of 4-out-1-in basketball. I like to be in transition as much as possible.”
Before Fort Smith, Kabala put together an accolade-filled senior year at Webb City. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound standout played pivotal roles for the Class 4 Cardinals in runs to a state title in football and the state quarterfinals in basketball two years ago.
He was an all-state performer and Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year in basketball as well as a second-team all-COC selection in football. Playing guard for Webb City during the hoops season, Kabala averaged 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 49% from the floor. He scored in double figures in 22 of 27 games as Webb City went 17-10 after a 3-6 start.
He ultimately chose to play basketball at the next level because it was his “first love.”
“I’m excited to add Terrell to our program,” NEO head coach Jeremy Jackson said. “We recruited him a touch out of high school, and he signed early at Arkansas-Fort Smith. As soon as we heard that he was transferring, we couldn’t wait to jump in and throw our hat in the ring, see if he was interested in coming here. and he was fortunate for us. We can’t wait to get started with him. He’s very explosive, athletic and strong with a high skill set, too.
“He is going to bring some experience and a lot of great things for our program.”
Kabala joins an NEO program that went 14-9 overall and 9-7 in Region 2 Conference play last season.
“I feel like I’ll bring a lot of shooting to the table,” Kabala said. “And then IQ. I think I’ll bring a lot of basketball knowledge. Brian (Moore Jr.) thinks we will fit really well together because we are two guards that are really skilled. I think we will work really well together as guards.”
Since returning to Webb City this summer, Kabala has worked out at a number of venues, including the Cardinal Dome, Victory Sports Complex in Joplin and facilities at Missouri Southern and NEO.
His offseason emphasis has been aimed at improving the control of his ball-handling, shooting off the dribbling and even focusing on the little things like passing.
“There is no rest on passing,” he added studiously.
Jackson is looking forward to having a local talent at home games this winter.
“I know he was a stud in high school, a dual-sport standout in basketball and football,” Jackson said. “We look forward to him coming in and doing the right things to get him back to the NCAA level, albeit (Division I or Division II). We are just very excited to have him coming in. Having someone close to home as far as our school, we normally recruit out of state. But I think having the local guy is going to be huge for our program.”
And Kabala’s No. 1 goal — like he accomplished in his time at Webb City — is to win some ball games.
“I want to win a national championship because I know that’s a really good team,” Kabala said. “There is a lot of talent. That’s what I want to accomplish.”
