After five seasons in professional baseball, former Webb City standout Breckin Williams has decided to hang up the spikes.

The 28-year old righty announced his retirement from baseball over Instagram on Tuesday night.

"I’ve decided to retire from baseball," Williams wrote in a post. "Thank you to all my coaches and teammates I’ve played with. I hope you guys had as much fun as I did."

Williams split time between the Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks organization this past season. After suffering a bumpy stint with the Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate Amarillo, Williams was released on June 26 and picked up by the Twins on July 5.

In 12 outings, Williams developed into a solid relief weapon for Minnesota's High-A Cedar Rapids club. He sported a 2.51 ERA and fanned 23 batters over 14 1/3 innings of work.

In total for his pro career, Williams held a 14-7 record with a 3.69 ERA in 111 appearances (all relief). He struck out 173 batters and issued only 40 free passes through 136 2/3 innings.

He was Arizona's fourth-round draft pick in 2015. Williams was plagued by several injuries throughout his pro career, including hurting his hamstring last spring training.

Williams put together a record-setting career as a closer at the University of Missouri. In 2015, he earned a school-record and SEC-leading 13 saves.

In three years with the Tigers, he pitched 90 2/3 innings in 71 appearances and had 83 strikeouts to go with 23 walks.

Williams also put up some impressive numbers his senior season at Webb City. He went 9-0 with a 1.27 ERA and 81 strikeouts, and he batted .437 with two home runs and 30 runs batted in for coach Chris Taylor's Cardinals.

