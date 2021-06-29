Former Webb City baseball standout Breckin Williams, who has spent the last seven seasons in minor league baseball, was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
“I’d like to thank the Diamondbacks for giving me the ability to live my dream for the past seven years,” Williams said in a post on Instagram. “Even though it didn’t work out in the end, I will cherish this organization, the people in it and this chapter of my life for as long as I live.”
Williams was a 2012 Webb City High School graduate. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound righthander went on to have a record-setting career at the University of Missouri, where he earned a school record and SEC-leading 13 saves for the Tigers in 2015.
As a junior, he also had a 4-4 record, a 1.98 earned run average and struck out 39 batters and walked nine in 25 appearances (36.1 innings).
Williams was drafted by the Diamondbacks with the first pick in the fourth round of the MLB Draft that summer, the No. 106 pick overall.
Now 27, Williams was plagued by several injuries throughout his professional career. He reached Double-A (Amarillo) for the first time in his career this season and allowed 10 earned runs in two appearances for the Sod Poodles.
“I have given this game all of my effort for as long as i can remember, and the game has given me even more in return,” Williams also said in his Instagram post. “Just about everything in my life was made possible through this game. It’s molded me in ways I never imagined, and I doubt I’ll ever be able to truly put into words what this game means to me.
“That being said, this is not the end of my playing career. God has it in my heart to keep chasing this dream. I wholeheartedly believe I have the ability to play this game at the highest level. This is just part of the journey. I’m excited to see where this game takes me next.”
Williams compiled a 12-7 record and a 3.83 ERA in 99 career games with the Diamondbacks organization. He fanned 150 batters while issuing only 35 free passes through 122 1/3 innings of work.
His stint with Arizona was highlighted by a strong 2019 season when he went 6-2 with a 2.94 ERA in 30 games at High Visalia. He struck out 37 batters in 33 2/3 innings while converting 16 of 18 save opportunities.
