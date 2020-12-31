PITTSBURG, Kan. — Before the NCAA Division II council granted winter athletes an extra year of eligibility, Pittsburg State head coach Kim Anderson was weighing whether he should redshirt freshman guard R.J. Forney.
But after a couple of weeks of early season practices, Forney made that an easy decision for the fourth-year coach.
“There’s no reason to redshirt anybody now because everybody gets this year free,” Anderson said. “But certainly if that hadn’t been the case, I had pretty much made my mind up after those practices that I wasn’t going to redshirt either R.J. or Cameron Huefner.”
That certainly was the right decision on Thursday afternoon.
Forney, 6-foot-3 guard from Broken Arrow, Okla., poured in a game-high 24 points in the Gorillas’ 85-70 exhibition victory over Baker University at John Lance Arena.
The Union High School product was a sniper throughout the game for PSU, connecting on eight of 11 long-range shots in the contest to help the Gorillas pull away from the pesky Wildcats in the second half.
Even though he entered the game having only started one game all season, he might have cemented his place in the starting lineup as PSU returns to MIAA action on Saturday at home against Northwest Missouri.
“He’s shown me he has no fear,” Anderson said. “The thing that had us giving him more minutes is because has so much energy. He’s got skill. He just plays so hard and even when he makes a mistake — he makes it going hard. I knew he was a good player coming out of high school. I didn’t expect him to be this mature this quick. Hopefully, he can keep it up. It’s going to get a little tougher going into the MIAA. I’m really proud of him because he has worked really hard. Looking forward to seeing him continue to get better.”
Early on, the first half action was truly a game of runs. Both teams exchanged buckets until PSU Quentin Hardrict found a wide-open Forney in the corner for the 30-22 lead at the 6:41 mark.
The Gorillas stretched out its lead to 42-28 after a layup from Zach Burch with 2:30 left in the first half. But the Wildcats were sparked by triples from Xavier Elam, Tyson Wilkins and Jalen Patterson to close out the half on a 11-1 run to make it a 43-39 game at halftime.
“I was disappointed when we pulled away — we got it to 10 or 12 and the next thing you know we are up just four,” Anderson said. “Some of that came when we substituted. Guys came in and didn’t perform the way they can. They weren’t ready to play or whatever. I told the guys afterwards, ‘These games are really, really hard to play because you’re coming off a break and you haven’t played for nine days.’”
The second half was somewhat of a different story.
Hardrict got PSU’s offense going with a finger roll followed by a midrange jumper for a 57-48 advantage just before the first media timeout.
Forney then hit back-to-back 3s to increase the Gorillas’ lead to 73-58 with eight minutes to go. PSU stretched that out to a 14-0 run after a layup inside from Burch for an 81-58 lead at the 5:43 mark.
“I’m just glad we got the opportunity to play and play a pretty good basketball team at the (NAIA) level,” Anderson said. “It gave us an opportunity to shake off some of the rust. I thought we played much better in the second half. We shot the ball a little bit better. We turned it over so much early, and we didn’t shoot the ball very well in the first half. They actually shot the ball better than us. That’s something you can’t continue to have. Overall, we got out of it what we wanted.”
The Gorillas shot 51% from the field in the game, including 56% in the final 20 minutes of action. Hardrict contributed 13 points and nine assists for PSU, while Burch added 13 points and six rebounds. Huefner chipped in with 11 points while Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. finished with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
PSU enters 2021 with a 4-3 record in MIAA play.
“I think we’re still a work in progress,” Anderson said. “We’ve got guys out. We have COVID problems with a couple of guys, so we’re not going to get them back for a while. I’m happy where we are at, but I’m a little disappointed because I think we could be a little bit better. I don’t think we’re 7-0 material, but I do think we have some ingredients and hopefully we will continue now that we are back and get back into a routine after this week.”
