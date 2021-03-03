HAYS, Kan. — Olivia Hollenbeck’s 20 points paced four players in double figures as top-seeded Fort Hays State beat Missouri Southern 71-44 on Wednesday night in an MIAA Postseason Tournament opener at Gross Memorial Coliseum.
The Tigers (21-2) stretched their winning streak to 16 games and will be the host for this weekend’s semifinals and finals. The Tigers play fourth-seeded Emporia State on Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by third-seeded Nebraska-Kearney vs. seventh-seeded Washburn at 4. The Ichabods knocked off second-seeded Central Missouri 63-55, but the Jennies will be the host for the Central Regional in two weeks.
Whitney Randall contributed 16 points for the tigers, and Katie Wagner and Madison Mittie added 16 and 11, respectively. Jaden Hobbs directed the offense with seven assists as the Tigers shot 43% from the field (25-of-58).
Ten players scored for the Lions (9-14), but nobody reached double figures. Amaya Johns led the way with nine points, and Madi Stokes and Zoe Campbell each had six.
Campbell also had seven rebounds and three steals in extended minutes as starting center Madi Stokes played only 20 minutes because of foul trouble.
“It’s big difference,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. “When she and Carley (Turnbull, who played just 14 minutes before fouling out) both got in foul trouble — those are our top two scorers. and when you take those two kids out of there, our offense looks a lot different.
“We’ve got kids in there that are trying to do things that they do not normally have to do because those two kids didn’t give us a lot of the scoring punch that we need. It was tough both of them having two fouls midway through the first quarter. It made a big difference for us.”
The Tigers took control in the first quarter, jumping out to a 9-2 lead after three minutes. The Tigers later scored the final seven points of the quarter for a 22-7 advantage.
“Give a lot of credit to Fort Hays,” Ressel said. “They took us out of a lot of things we wanted to do offensively. They created some turnovers to make some easy baskets for them. I thought defensively we didn’t execute the way we needed to. We didn’t keep them out of the paint. They got to where they wanted to at any time, and that was frustrating because I know we’re a better team than that.
“Give Fort Hays a lot of credit. They took us out of what we wanted to do offensively and then we didn’t do very good defensively.”
RICK PETERSON JR. of the Hays Daily News contributed to this report.
