Fort Hays State proved that its 2017 MIAA football championship was no fluke.
The Tigers, after marching undefeated through the conference schedule two years ago, went 9-2 last season and shared the league title with Northwest Missouri.
And, Fort Hays State has beaten the Bearcats in Maryville in each of the last two seasons — 13-12 in 2017 and 17-16 in 2018. Northwest Missouri had beaten the Tigers 13 consecutive games before 2017.
Northwest Missouri has won or shared the conference title in 10 of the last 13 seasons. The exceptions are Fort Hays State in 2017, Missouri Western in 2012 and Pittsburg State in 2011.
Based on preseason polls, the Tigers and Bearcats will battle it out again this fall for the conference crown. Fort Hays State is No. 1 in the coaches poll, and Northwest Missouri is second. The teams are in the opposite positions in the media poll.
All 12 schools kick off their seasons on Thursday night, including Fort Hays State at Central Missouri and Northwest MIssouri at Missouri Western.
Other games have Nebraska-Kearney at Missouri Southern, Pittsburg State at Central Oklahoma, Northeastern State at Emporia State and Lincoln at Washburn.
There are three new head coaches this season — Jeff Sims at Missouri Southern, J.J. Eckert at Northeastern State and Malik Hoskins at LIncoln.
Central Missouri
Coach: Jim Svoboda, 10th year, 70-34
2018 record: 5-6
Starters: 15 returning, 7 lost
Lettermen: 47 returning, 24 lost
Top returnees: QB Brook Bolles 242-430, 3,766 yards, 23 TD, 12 interceptions; RB Devante Turner 141 rushes-718 yards, 7 TD; WR Shane Wyatt 42 catches-769 yards, 3 TD; LB John Embrey, 91 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3 sacks; DB Duane Clayton 2 interceptions.
Central Oklahoma
Coach: Nick Bobeck, 8th year, 38-41
2018 record: 8-4, beat Angelo State 41-34 in Heart of Texas Bowl
Starters: 12 returning, 12 lost
Lettermen: 39 returning, 25 lost
Top returnees: QB Will Collins 127-198, 1,759 yards, 14 TD, 4 interceptions and 68 rushes-288 yards, 2 TD; WR Dustin Basks 67 catches-909 yards, 7 TD; DB O’Shay Harris 74 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries.
Emporia State
Coach: Garin HIggins, 13th year, 78-61
2018 record: 8-4, beat Arkansas-Monticello 30-22 in Corsicana Bowl
Starters: 13 returning, 9 lost
Lettermen: 39 returning, 16 lost
Top returnees: RB Kai Callins 72 carries-335 yards, 1 TD and 21 catches-167 yards; LB Jace McDown 127 tackles; DL Parker Bass 12.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries.
Fort Hays State
Coach: Chris Brown, 9th year, 58-34
2018 season: 9-3, lost 38-27 to Indianapolis in first round of Division II playoffs
Starters: 14 returning, 8 lost
Lettermen: 44 returning, 21 lost
Top returnees: QB Chance Fuller 92-141, 1,185 yards, 7 TD, 4 interceptions; RB Charles Tigner 153 carries-778 yards, 5 TD; WR Harley Hazlett 91 catches-904 yards, 6 TD; DB Tanner Hoekman 75 tackles; DL Sterling Swopes 12.5 TFL, 5 sacks; K Dante Brown 39-40 PAT, 28-33 FG, 123 points.
Lincoln
Coach: Malik Hoskins, 1st year
2018 record: 3-8, 2-5 Great Lakes Valley Conference
Starters: 10 returning, 12 lost
Lettermen: 36 returning, 36 lost
Top returnees: RB Hosea Franklin 50 carries-216 yards; WR A’Jani Johnson 22 catches-247 yards; DB Hasan Muhammed-Rogers 57 tackles.
Missouri Western
Coach: Matt Williamson, 3rd year, 11-12
2018 record: 7-5, beat Southern Arkansas 30-25 in Live United Bowl
Starters: 12 returning, 12 lost
Lettermen: 38 returning, 23 lost
Top returnees: RB Shamar Griffith 103 carries-665 yards, 4 TD; LB Anthony Williams 94 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries; DL Tyler Baska 9.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks.
Nebraska-Kearney
Coach: Josh Lynn, 3rd year, 8-11
2018 record: 5-6
Starters: 14 returning, 11 lost
Lettermen: 44 returning, 22 lost
Top returnees: QB Alex McGinnis 100-200, 1,364 yards, 6 TD, 7 interceptions; RB Darrius Webb 162 carries-998 yards, 10 TD; WR Montrez Jackson 18 catches-397 yards, 1 TD; LB Sal Silvio 108 tackles; DE Hinwa Alleu 6.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks; S Dallas Vaughn 3 fumble recoveries.
Northeastern State
Coach: J.J. Eckert, 1st year
2018 record: 0-11
Starters: 12 returning, 10 lost
Lettermen: 33 returning, 23 lost
Top returnees: QB Jake Pruitt 85-208, 947 yards, 2 TD, 8 interceptions; RB Carig Davis 379 yards, 3 TD; WR Callen Houston 25 catches-176 yards; DB Jean Bazile 99 tackles; LB J’Quille Washington 10 TFL; DB Jordan Prince 2 interceptions.
Northwest Missouri
Coach: Rich Wright, 3rd year, 19-6
2018 record: 10-3, beat Grand Valley State 42-17 and lost to Ferris State 27-21 in Division II playoffs
Starters: 14 returning, 10 lost
Lettermen: 63 returning, 19 lost
Top returnees: QB Braden Wright 211-373, 2,596 yards, 24 TD, 7 interceptions; RB Isaiah Strayhorn 136 carries-874 yards, 76 TD; WR Alex Tatum 37 catches-519 yards, 3 TD; LB Jackson Barnes 53 tackles; DL Sam Roberts 13 TFL, 6 sacks.
Washburn
Coach: Craig Schurig, 18th year, 115-80
2018 record: 5-6
Starters: 12 returning, 12 lost
Lettermen: 41 returning
Top returnees: QB Mitch Schurig 141-242, 1,904 yards, 17 TD, 9 interceptions; RB Hunter Browning 85 carries-376 yards, 2 TD; WR Jace Williams 19 catches-229 yards, 1 TD; DT Lance Urban 43 tackles, 6 TFL.
