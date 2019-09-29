HAYS, Kan. — Missouri Southern struggled to gain any traction on a slippery night at Lewis Field Stadium, suffering a 44-3 loss to Fort Hays State on Saturday.
Lions’ starting quarterback Jacob Park threw four interceptions as Southern (1-3) went to the air 64 times.
Park was replaced by Sean Kelly after throwing his fourth pick early in the third quarter. But Kelly was later carted off after suffering what appeared to be a serious lower-leg injury late in the third quarter.
Park, who returned after Kelly’s injury, finished 22-of-48 for 173 yards. He was picked off three times in the first half as the Lions found themselves down 20-0 at the the break.
"We were just off," Lions coach Jeff Sims said. "Offense is a rhythm thing and we were just off. We've struggled starting all year."
The deficit could have been worse but the Tigers struggled to take advantage of good field position and had three first-half turnovers themselves.
Light rain contributed to several dropped passes and the turnover issues for both teams.
With the Tigers protecting a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter, turnovers occurred on three consecutive plays.
Fuller’s deep pass was picked off by Southern’s John Ejizu, but then a deflected pass from Park was intercepted by FHSU’s Isaiah Creal-Musgray. The Tigers had the ball at the Southern 6 after the pick but gave the ball right back when quarterback Voshon Waiters came in to run the ball and fumbled into the end zone.
However, Fort Hays broke through for a pair of touchdowns before halftime. FHSU quarterback Chance Fuller hit a wide-open Manny Ramsey for a 17-yard TD and Harley Hazlett took a screen pass and raced down the sideline for a 51-yard TD with 4:16 left before halftime.
"Our defense did a good job of battling early when our offense struggled to capitalize on some things," Sims said. "Our defense kind of wore down and just kind of fell apart. I think (the defense) played hard, and I think they had a good game plan and stuff like that. We just couldn't get it going offensively."
FHSU’s Te’Corey Tutson took the second-half opening kickoff 93 yards to set up a three-yard TD to Hazlett on a shovel pass. Hazlett later hauled in a 22-yarder from Fuller for his third touchdown.
Hazlett and offensive lineman Nathan Hale played for Sims at Garden City Community College.
"I think the compliment goes to Fort Hays State because's Harley's big," Sims said. "You can tell he's been in the weight room. They've been feeding him. He was a leaner guy when he played for me.
"I think those guys look strong and in good shape. I think Fort Hays right now is showing why they're a good football program. The coaching staff does a great job. There's a reason Fort Hays State won the conference championship the last two years."
Fuller, who returned to action after being placed in concussion protocol during last week’s overtime win at Washburn, went 20-of-36 through the air for 255 yards with four touchdowns. He was pulled midway through the third quarter once the Tigers broke it open.
The Lions got on the board late in the third quarter with a 30-yard field goal from Riley Hathorn.
Kelly was 7-of-16 for 107 yards before suffering the injury.
"I don't think we did a good job coaching," Sims said. "I don't think it's up to the players. I think we've got to do a better job of preparing them. We didn't do a very good job."
The Lions are back at home next Saturday to face Central Missouri at 2 p.m.
