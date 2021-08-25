Columbus breezed through an 8-0 regular season in 2020, averaging 35 points per game.
A 14-7 road victory over Coffeyville in the second game of the season was the only contest decided by less than 16 points.
But the Titans’ season came to an abrupt half when they lost to Girard 29-18 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“What we hope to have learned is that we have to raise the standard that we hold ourselves accountable to each and every day,” coach Blake Burns said. “We have to be ready to compete each and every day and take it one day at a time to avoid any missteps.”
The Titans are primed for another strong season in 2021, led by 11 players with starting experience.
Four seniors received honorable mention all-state laurels last year — running back Gabe Martin, defensive lineman Kody Schalk, linebacker Trent Smith and defensive back Jaxson Haraughty.
Martin ran for 1,244 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, and he had 41 tackles on defense. Schalk recorded 35 tackles, including four for losses and two quarterback sacks. Smith logged 71 tackles, and Haraughty had 39 tackles.
Haraughty also was a multi-threat on offense, collected 331 yards passing, 53 yards receiving, 585 yards rushing and scoring 12 total touchdowns. Brett Hamilton, a junior, also saw action at quarterback, throwing for 186 yards and four scores. Junior Landin Midgett averaged 22 yards per catch (8 for 177 yards), and Schalk made nine pancake blocks.
“We look for seniors Gabe Martin, Jaxson Haraughty, Kody Schalk and Trent Smith to set the example for how we carry ourselves each day,” Burns said. “They are not vocal kids, but they are hard workers who have grown up in our program and know what the expectations are for our team and community.
“We will win or lose with the way our offensive and defensive lines perform. They will set the tone for us on both sides of the ball. We have to be able to limit turnovers offensively, create turnovers defensively and win the field position battle with special teams.
“We graduated some very good seniors who played the game at a high level. Players will have to step up to fill their roles. We have to be a team that executes at a high level and be able to eliminate distractions.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 — at Frontenac
Sept. 10 — Coffeyville
Sept. 17 — at Girard
Sept. 24 — Baxter Springs
Oct. 1 — at Cherryvale
Oct. 8 — Galena
Oct. 15 — at Parsons
Oct. 22 — Caney Valley
2020 RESULTS
Columbus 25, Frontenac 6
Columbus 14, Coffeyville 7
Columbus 26, Girard 7
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Columbus 52, Baxter Springs 7
Columbus 42, Cherryvale 12
Columbus 36, Galena 20
Columbus 38, Parsons 20
Columbus 47, Caney Valley 16
STATE PLAYOFFS
Girard 29, Columbus 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.