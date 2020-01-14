DIAMOND, Mo. — Four area wrestlers — two from Jay, Oklahoma, and one apiece from Monett and Seneca — earned individual championships in the second Gem City Scramble girls wrestling tournament on Monday night at Diamond High School.
West Plains captured the team championship with 173 points, and Buffalo edged Nixa 153.5-150 for second-place honors.
Jay took fourth in the 23-team field with 129.5, followed by Monett 95, Cassville 90 and Diamond 76. Seneca and Nevada completed the top-10 with 50 and 49 points, respectively, and Webb City tied for 15th with 18.
Monett junior Abigail Jastal (21-4) won the 110-pound championship by beating Makayla Mallatt of Butler 4-0 in the title match.
Kristen Bruegel, a sophomore at Seneca, won a five-girl round-robin competition at 130 pounds to improve her record to 10-1. She posted first-period pins over all four of her opponents, the longest in 1:18 against runner-up Lianna Ward of West Plains.
Jay's Ciara Franco-Shrum and Lilly Gough won titles at 120 and 135 pounds, respectively. Franco-Shrum (9-2), a freshman, won by a 15-5 major decision over Natalie Stewart of West Plains in her championship match. Gough (11-1), a junior, defeated Lotus Van Dyk of Nevada 10-3 in her final.
Other second-place finishers from area schools were Kailey Artherton of Cassville at 115 pounds, Keyariah Smith of Jay at 142, Lexi Glover of Jay at 187 and Kinzey Stellwagen of Monett at 235.
Third places went to Annie Moore of Cassville at 103, Kelsey Harris of Cassville at 120, Ry-Lynn Owens of Diamond at 130, Janeth Quiones of Monett at 135, Kylee Bard of Webb City at 142 and Taylor Thompson of Nevada B.
Champion West Plains had two champions in Brianna Cowherd at 142 and Jade Martin at 152.
Other winners: Ashlyn Eli of Nixa (103), Lizzie Miller of Buffalo (115), Kirsten Fugitt of Nixa (125), Harmony Rust of Nixa (166), Honnalee Hunt of Buffalo (187) and Catherine Dutton of Springfield Central at 235.
