Central Ozark Conference wrestling rivals Carthage and Neosho were positioned in second place in their respective district tournaments at the end of the first day of competition on Friday.
Carthage, with 58 team points, trailed Class 4 District 3 frontrunner and tournament host Jefferson City by 11 1/2 points, while Neosho amassed 71 points and trailed Class 3 District 3 frontrunner Lebanon by 1 1/2 points at Willard High School.
The Tigers had 13 wrestlers who remained alive in their respective brackets as well as nine semifinalists in Carlos Reyes (113), Tanner Russow (120), Selvin Estrada (126), Dagan Sappington (132), Davion King (138), Kelten Campbell (170), Kanen Vogt (195), Kale Schrader (220) and Brener Ocana (285).
The defending Class 3 state champion Wildcats, with 14 wrestlers advancing to the second day, had 10 semifinalists in Raymond Hembree (106), Landon Kivett (113), Eli Zar (126), Kolton Sanders (132), Eric Holt (138), Cayden Auch (152), Keaton Sanders (170), Jeremiah Larson (182), Drayke Perry (220) and Zane Persinger (285).
Wrestling at each district tournament picks back up today, starting with the second round of wrestlebacks at 10 a.m. The championship and consolation finals start at approximately 4:30 this afternoon.
Wrestlers at each district tournament must place in the top four of their brackets to advance to the MSHSAA state tournament next week in Columbia.
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 3
Joplin, positioned in 14th in the team standings with eight points, put one wrestler in the semifinals in freshman Brayden Thomas (182), who recorded falls over Kickapoo’s Logan Lofthouse and Waynesville’s Colton Justus.
Eight other Eagle wrestlers are in the wrestlebacks heading into today.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 3
Carl Junction accounted for four semifinalists and, with 39 team points, ended the day in a four-way tie for fourth place with Branson, Helias Catholic and Rolla.
The Bulldogs will have Cole Stewart (152), Jackson White (182), Jesse Cassatt (195) and Micah Lieberman (285) vying for championship berths once action resumes today. Four other Bulldog wrestlers start the day in the wrestlebacks.
Webb City and McDonald County, sitting in 11th- and 12th-place, respectively, have two semifinalists apiece. Oscar Ortiz (126) and Jack Teague (152) both went 2-0 with a pair of falls on Friday for the Mustangs, while Kyler Carter (120) and Roger Carranco (170) both went 2-0 for the Cardinals.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 3
Seneca, making the transition from Class 1 to Class 2 this season, ended the first day of its district tournament in a tie for first place with host Bolivar with 54 team points.
Pleasant Hill sat in third with 53.5 points, while defending Class 2 state champion Monett was in fifth with 53 points.
Seneca put seven individuals in the semifinals in Brady Roark (106), Brayden Thiel (113), Kendon Pollard (120), Gabriel Commons (160), Zane Cotten (170), Skyleer Commons (220) and Grant Durman (285).
Monett had semifinalists at six consecutive weight classes in Matthew Bahl (126), Karter Brink (132), Joseph Semerad (138), Elias Barrientos (145), Gunnar Bradley (152) and Ethan Umfleet (160), plus Raymond Villalta at 220.
Akhilleus Arguelles (120), Game Hunter (138) and Logan Tolbert (182) made up the group of quarterfinal victors for Cassville, which sat in ninth place in the team standings with 20 points.
Braylin Brooks (106) was the top performer for 12th-place Nevada with a semifinal berth.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 2
Diamond had six grapplers go undefeated on the day as the Wildcats positioned themselves in second place in the team standings with 42 points.
Versailles led the field with 51 points.
Kolbe Jones (132), John Odom (138), Cameron Addington (152), Landon Clement (160), Jayce Taylor (182) and Tyler May (220) made up the group of semifinalists for Diamond.
