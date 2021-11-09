Top to bottom, the Big 8 Conference West Division proved to be perhaps the strongest conference in the Show-Me State this fall.
Need proof?
Four of the seven teams will compete for district championships on Friday night, including McDonald County and Nevada in Class 4, Seneca in Class 3 and Lamar in Class 2.
“The Big 8 West is extremely dominant,” Lamar coach Jared Beshore said. “There are a lot of great teams. Seneca beat the Big 8 East champion in Aurora. That just tells how strong our side is and has always been.”
For a team like Seneca, coach Cody Hilburn saw the benefits of facing that caliber of competition.
“We took some lumps in the middle of the year, but we told our kids just to stay positive,” Hilburn said. “They came back on Monday’s even after those losses and understood what we were up against. We were able to take some positives from those games and now we are seeing it pay off at the end of the year.”
Nevada coach Wes Beachler said the West may just be the best small-school conference in the state.
“People always get into arguments over this stuff, but I can’t imagine any Class 2, 3 and 4 conferences having this many quality teams on a consistent basis,” Beachler said.
“The conference every single year seems like there are teams making deep postseason runs,” McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said. “It’s tough to get through during the regular season, but come playoff time, it prepares you for what is ahead. It’s a great conference with great coaches, players and programs. We are proud to be part of it.”
McDonald County (10-1) at West Plains (9-1)
In Class 4 District 6, second-seeded Mustangs opened postseason play with a 35-0 rout over Monett to set a new school record with nine wins two weeks ago. McDonald County then topped Hillcrest 48-21 in the semifinals.
The previous school record belonged to the 1965 Mustang team that went 8-1.
“We have come a long way,” Hoover said. “I feel like we get better each and every week, especially with some of our guys that haven’t had some varsity experience. They have probably made the biggest leap forward. It has been a steady progression.”
The only prior meeting was in 2020 when West Plains defeated McDonald County 35-2.
“They are athletic, fast and physical,” Hoover said. “They utilize their playmakers. They do a really good job of just getting the ball in their hands. They can hurt you in a lot of ways offensively. Defensively, they fly around and play really physical. I think it’s a game that has the potential to be a really physical matchup.
“We can’t try to do too much. We just have to do our job. We have to score and tackle well. If we do those things, we have a good chance to meet the challenge.”
Nevada (9-2) at Lincoln College Prep (11-0)
In Class 4 District 7, second-seeded Nevada steamrolled East (Kansas City) 64-6 in the quarterfinals, and they faced some adversity in their semifinal matchup against Bolivar. After three overtimes, Nevada came away with a 40-38 triumph.
It’s almost hard to believe this is the same program just two years removed from a 0-10 season.
“It’s just the way our kids have developed in the West,” Beachler said. “It was a challenge anyway, but to become that kind of team in this conference has been incredible. I attribute a lot of that to our kids. Last year’s seniors decided they wanted to change the culture of the program. They worked really hard at that. They held each other accountable. This year’s seniors have just continued to carry the torch and done things the right way.”
Beachler said Lincoln poses a lot of problems for many reasons.
“They are undoubtedly the fastest team I’ve seen in quite awhile,” Beachler said. “They are incredibly fast. Offensively, they are not overly complicated but what they do, they do well and they have the speed to execute that style of offense well. They have a fast (running back), fast quarterback, good receivers and a solid offensive line.
“I think ball possession is going to be huge for us. If we can have sustained drives and keep their offense off the field, that will be huge for us.”
Seneca (7-4) at Mountain Grove (8-2)
In Class 3 District 6, Seneca downed Buffalo 40-16 in the quarterfinals and edged top-seeded Aurora 13-12 in the semifinals. The Indians, who are playing some of their best football to date, have won four of their last five games.
“That was our only goal we set at the beginning of the year was to be playing our best football during district play,” Hilburn said. “I truly think we are. With me being in my first year, our kids have learned a whole new way of doing things throughout the week and have really bought into that.”
Mountain Grove’s only two losses are to Class 2 unbeatens Fair Grove and Ava.
“They are big, they are physical,” Hilburn said. “Their quarterback does a really good job of running their offense. They give you two different looks. They come out in a Double-Wing look, and they like to establish the run game. We want to be very sound in our fits defensively. During the playoffs, you have to stop the run first and foremost.
“We have to match their physicality. I think playing in the West prepares us for physical football games. We’ll rely on that to help us down the stretch right here.”
Fair Grove (11-0) at Lamar (11-0)
After receiving a first-round bye, top-seeded Lamar defeated East Newton 48-6 in the Class 2 District 4 semifinals last week.
The Tigers, the defending state champions, have claimed a whopping eight state titles since 2011. Lamar has allowed just six points over the last three contests and outscored its opponents 466-79 this season.
“The team we have now is a very tough and resilient team,” Beshore said. “We have faced a lot of adversity this year. I know it probably doesn’t look like that as we have had our fair share of success, but these guys have had to overcome a lot of injuries and a lot of situations we didn’t see a year ago. I’m very proud of how they have come together thus far and hopefully they can finish it out strong.”
The Tigers beat Fair Grove for district title crowns in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
“They (Fair Grove) are a very athletic team,” Beshore said. “They have a lot of kids they like to get the ball to. They mix it up offensively. They are a team that will line up in an empty spread, and they will also line up in Double Tight I. They do a lot of different things and that makes it difficult to prepare, but we are up for the challenge. We want to be the most physical team on the field and want to win the turnover battle. If we do those two things, we really like our chances.”
While things might be all business in the thick of the conference race during the regular season, you can bet each Big 8 West school is looking to represent come Friday night.
“Hopefully, we get several district championships out of it on Friday,” Hoover said.
