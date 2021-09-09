The Big 8 West is shaping up to be perhaps the toughest and tightest conference in the Show-Me State this fall.
Lamar, McDonald County, Nevada and Seneca are off to fast 2-0 starts.
Jared Beshore’s Tigers host McDonald County at 7 p.m. Friday. Lamar, which is outscoring its opponents 100-13 through the first two weeks, looks to avenge a 42-41 loss against the Mustangs last year.
Nevada travels to play at Cassville (1-1). Wes Beachler’s Tigers opened the season with resounding victories over Rogersville and Hollister by scores of 52-31 and 54-28, respectively.
Seneca hosts Hollister at the newly renovated Tom Hodge Field. The Indians topped Marshfield 31-28 and Rogersville 35-21 in the opening two weeks.
Rounding out this week’s Big 8 West slate is East Newton at Monett.
Big 8 East games include Mount Vernon travelling to Reeds Spring while Marshfield hosts Springfield Catholic. Aurora entertains Rogersville to complete the Week 3 slate.
In addition, Diamond hosts Lighthouse Sr. High. Sarcoxie plays at Pierce City while Ash Grove is at Stockton and Strafford is at Miller.
Other 8-man football games have Appleton City at Jasper and Liberal at Drexel. In Kansas action, Galena plays at St. Mary’s Colgan and Riverton goes to Quapaw (Okla.).
