CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Four Carl Junction seniors fulfilled the dream of competing at the next level on Wednesday afternoon at Carl Junction High School.
Senior Noah Southern signed to play college baseball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, while Carson Johnson inked to play at Ottawa University. Seniors Maggie Brown and Jade Smith signed to cheer at Pittsburg State and Southwest Baptist, respectively.
Next chapters for Southern, Johnson
Southern, a heavily recruited baseball and football player for the Bulldogs, chose to become a Golden Norseman over St. Louis Community College, North Arkansas and Graceland in baseball.
“It’s pretty exciting, something I have been looking forward to doing my whole life,” Southern said. “I’m looking forward to meeting new people. Definitely being close to home attracted me to NEO. That is a big thing, and the ability to play right away. I just think NEO will be a good fit for me.”
He also received interest to play football at Evangel, Missouri Southern and Graceland. Known for his defensive capabilities at catcher, Southern will be a backstop at NEO.
“I think Coach (Roger) Ward at NEO does a really nice job,” Carl Junction baseball coach Jake Stevenson said. “I think Noah will step in and be a complete, selfless team player for them. If they ask him to catch, he will do it to the best of his ability and fit right in.”
The transition to the college game will certainly bring some challenges, Southern said.
“I think it will be faster-paced,” Southern said. “There will be more accountability. I know I have to step up and be a leader on the team. My goal is to transfer out and continue on to the next level after that.”
Johnson opted to go with Ottawa over two schools in Iowa as he sought to be closer to home. The senior will be a two-way player for the Braves — a shortstop and right-handed pitcher.
“This day really means a lot,” Johnson said. “It’s a new chapter of my life. Ottawa really felt like home. I really liked the coaches. It was the place for me. I’m ready for it. I think it will be difficult because I will be facing some guys that are bouncing back from DI schools. Other than that, I’m ready for it. I think I will be all right.”
Stevenson said Johnson will bring a number of skills to Ottawa.
“Carson is a guy that has really good hands in the infield,” Stevenson said. “He has a strong arm across the diamond. He loves the game of baseball. When called upon, he will do a good job on the mound. Ottawa is getting a baseball player that can do a lot of different things. As Carson is excited to go to Ottawa, I think Ottawa is excited to get him as well.”
Southern and Johnson have been vital to Carl Junction’s early success. The Class 5 No. 5 Bulldogs are 10-3 to open their slate.
“We have three goals — conference, district and state champs,” Southern said.
“We want to win state, 100%,” Johnson said. “We are underdogs, so we are going to come through.”
New opportunities for Brown, Smith
Brown is ecstatic about what’s ahead in her future as a Gorilla.
“I’m actually really excited,” Brown said. “I met the team this weekend. I wanted to do it since I was really, really young. To be able to do it, it’s really exciting. All of my family has gone there and I got to go to all the games and watch the cheerleaders on the sidelines. That is what drove me there.”
Smith had similar emotions as Brown.
“I’m just really, really excited to finally make it official and get that stress off my shoulders,” Smith said. “SBU is an amazing school. Their coach is just an amazing person. I’m really excited to have this opportunity. I was definitely attracted to the family and friendly environment they have there. You can tell everybody there is so nice and so friendly. That’s something that is very important to me.”
As for goals for Carl Junction’s cheerleading duo:
“Definitely making the team is my first goal,” Brown said. “I want to be with a team that is so supportive.”
“Some of my goals are to go into the pre-dentistry,” Smith said. “Hopefully by the time I graduate, I will have majored in biology. I’m really excited about that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.