CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Four Carl Junction student-athletes were grinning from ear to ear on Wednesday afternoon inside CJHS.
Why?
All four signed national letters of intent and made their dreams of playing college sports a reality.
Logan Jones inked to play volleyball at the University of Arkansas, while Destiny Buerge signed to play basketball at Division II Pittsburg State, Adia Kennedy inked to play volleyball at MidAmerica Nazarene and Sadie Burchett signed to run track and cross country at Central Methodist.
Jones is excited to be playing volleyball for the Razorbacks next fall.
“It’s so exciting and unlike anything I could have ever imagined,” Jones said. “I’m super thankful and super eager to be getting to the next level.”
Jones, who is one of the top setters in the nation, holds the Bulldogs’ career assists record. She finished her decorated career with 3,503 assists (next closest Bradyn Wall with 2,151).
The four-time Central Ozark Conference selection said she’s looking forward to making the transition to Power 5 level volleyball.
“It won’t be easy, but it’s something I can make with the help of my coaches and teammates,” Jones said. “I’m really excited. I’m going to try and earn that starting spot. If I can’t do that, I’m looking to improve and help my team in whatever way I can.”
Buerge will have a short commute out to Pittsburg. She’s joining Amanda Davied’s Gorillas.
“I’m super excited to go to Pitt,” Buerge said. “It may not seem like it right now, but I am. I’m just excited for the opportunity to be part of a great team and community they have. They are really supportive and welcoming.”
Buerge is fresh off a standout junior campaign in which she led Brad Shorter’s Bulldogs to a seventh straight district title. She earned no shortage of accolades — 4-States Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year and was a first team All-COC pick — after scoring a whopping 684 points to set a single-season school record.
And making the transition to the college game is something Buerge’s anxious about.
“I think it will be a lot faster,” Buerge said. “I hope to live up to the expectations I have for myself. I want to work harder than I ever have before.”
Kennedy is thrilled and nervous about the next chapter of her life.
“I’m more excited than I was before,” Kennedy said. “It just feels more real now. I think the most difficult part will be being by myself and having to organize everything without my parents' help. But they are very supportive and helpful.”
She later added about her time at Carl Junction, “I made a lot of great memories here.”
And Burchett has a similar feeling about joining Central Methodist.
“I’m excited to have a new experience at a new college and everything,” Burchett said. “My goal is to do the absolute best I can and give all my coaches everything I’ve got.”
For the Bulldogs, Burchett is a three-time letter winner in track and lettered twice in cross country.
“I will definitely think about Carl Junction a lot,” Burchett said. “This is where I started. I started running my sophomore year and I didn’t think I would run very much, but it just happened out of nowhere. I’m excited to be going to the next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.