Four veterans of the Carthage High School track and field and cross country programs were awarded Erick Grove Memorial Scholarships in 2021, up from the normal two winners.
Andy Youngworth, long-time Carthage track and cross country coach who retired this year and will coach at McAuley Catholic High School next school year, said Erick’s parents, Rick and Donna Grove, decided to give four scholarships in honor of the 30th anniversary of the scholarship program.
“We just had the 30th annual Erick Grove Memorial Run in January, and as a result of that and really through the efforts of Mr. Grove more than anything, we wanted to put together kind of a special award to commemorate the 30th anniversary,” Youngworth said on Saturday at the annual Red, White and Boom run, an event that contributes to the Erick Grove Scholarship fund along with the annual Erick’s Run, held in January.
“We had a really good show of support in the race plus a lot of donations,” Youngworth said. “We typically only give two scholarships a year to kids who continue running in college, but because of the amount of money we raised, we decided with the Groves’ permission to give out four scholarships, including two to kids who were not running in college.”
The winners were Hadley McBride, Jenari Lopez, Lauren Wilson and Malcolm Robertson.
Youngworth said Lopez was a 2020 CHS graduate and won the award last year, and the Groves decided to help her again for one more year.
“We’ve done that a couple of times,” Youngworth said. “Normally it doesn’t go to people who have won it, but we decided to go ahead and give her one. Jenari had a great freshman year, even though it was a tough transition for her. She wasn’t a year-around runner, she’s played soccer, so learning how to be a year-around runner was important for her. She’s going to have a really great college career.”
McBride and Wilson will not be running in college, but Youngworth said they earned the scholarship.
“We try to find kids that want to continue their running career, but also kind of exemplify the spirit of Erick Grove and the way he competed and lived his life,” Youngworth said. “And Malcom and Hadley certainly fit that bill. Both of them ran four years of track and four years of cross country.”
Robertson said he was grateful to receive the scholarship.
“I was really honored because I know Erick Grove was a really important part of running in Southwest Missouri,” Robertson said at Saturday’s 5K run, where he sang the National Anthem before placing sixth in the race.
“Erick still holds school records today so it means a lot to be a part of it and continue his name and legacy,” Robertson said. “I was very honored and very excited. Erick Grove, we’ve heard a lot of stories about him and all of them have been good, and it’s been a huge honor to help carry on the legacy he left on our program.”
Wilson, who plans to play basketball and major in biology at Cottey College in Nevada, was also at Saturday’s race and talked about receiving the scholarship.
“My dad went to school with Erick so he told me about him, then the Groves told us about him some more,” Wilson said. “To me I just felt really blessed that they considered me for the scholarship. Running has taught me perseverance and hard work pays off. It gives me a tougher mentality than some people. I just feel like that puts me at an advantage in the future.”
About Erick Grove
Erick Grove was born to Rick and Donna Grove on Feb. 6, 1972 and was a standout cross country and track athlete at Carthage High School from 1988 to his graduation in 1990.
He set school records in the mile run in 1990 and as part of the 3200 meter relay team in 1989.
Grove was inducted into the Hall of Carthage Heroes in 2014 and his biography can be seen online at https://hallofcarthageheroes.wordpress.com, under Inductees and 2014.
He was planning to continue his education and running career at Missouri State University when he died in a work-related accident in the summer of 1990.
The proceeds from this race go to provide scholarships to Carthage High School cross country and track athletes who want to continue their careers in college.
