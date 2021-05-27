ALLENDALE, Mich. — Four Missouri Southern track and field athletes earned All-America honors on Thursday during the first day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Grand Valley State University.
The Lions are tied for ninth place in the women's team standings with 7 points and tied for 11th in the men's standings with 4 points.
The Lions' Travis Petersen and Kirsten Leisinger both placed fifth in their respective hammer throws. Peterson broke his school record with a throw of 220 feet, 10 inches, and became an All-American in the event for the second time — the first coming in 2019. Leisinger took fifth in the women's event at 186-6.
Samantha Petry finished seventh in the pole vault, clearing 13-3.50, and Claire Luallen claimed eighth place in the long jump at 19-4. It was Luallen's second All-American performance in the long jump and the fifth of her career.
On the track, the Lions' Jasmine Decker qualified second in the 100 meters at 11.59 seconds, just 0.02 seconds behind top qualifier Rajiah Andrews of Tiffin.
Missouri Southern has four throwers in Friday's field events with Rajindra Campbell and Peyton Barton in the men's discus, Leisinger and Payton Roberts in the women's discus.
Deckard has another preliminary race, this time the 200 meters.
PITTSBURG STATE
The Gorillas' Haven Lander and Levi Wyrick finished in the top-8 to repeat as All-Americans on Thursday.
Wyrick finished sixth in the hammer throw at 220 feet, nine inches, and Lander was eighth in the pole vault at 12-11.50.
The Gorillas' Louis Rollins, Sam Tudor, Makai Blades and Bailey Stone qualified eighth in the 4x100 relay at 40.95. They were seeded 13th in the event.
Pittsburg State is in position to pick up points in the multi-events, which began Thursday and end Friday.
Trey Mooney ranks second in the men's decathlon with 4,007 points, trailing Sam Black of Saginaw Valley State (4,132). Hunter Jones is 13th with 3,566 points, but he's only 53 points from cracking the top-8.
PSU's Trace Mosby is fourth in the women's heptathlon with 3,147 points. Cheyenne Williamson of Saginaw Valley is the leader at exactly 3,500 points.
