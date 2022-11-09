KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team placed four individuals on the All-MIAA squad as the MIAA announced its end of the year awards on Wednesday.
Southern had three players (Fernanda Canedo, Abbie Casper and Amelia Neels) earn second-team All-MIAA honors, while Sophie Mader picked up honorable mention honors.
"We are proud and honored to have four young women recognized by the MIAA," MSSU head coach Kalie Mader said in a release. "Anytime you have All-Conference honorees is a testament to an outstanding team effort. None of them would be honored without a strong 14."
Canedo this season ranks eighth nationally in total attacks and second in the MIAA. She leads the Lions with a 3.18 kills per set average, while ranking second in digs at 2.90 per set. Her 1,232 attack attempts this year rank eighth-best in a single-season at MSSU and are just four away from seventh place.
Casper has been one of the best defenders in Division II this season as she ranks second nationally in total digs and eighth nationally in digs per set. She ranks second in the MIAA in both those categories.
Her 656 digs this year rank second-best in a single season, while her 5.56 digs per set are the second-best single season total in MSSU history. Casper helped lead a MSSU defense that ranked sixth nationally in total digs this season.
Neels leads the team in attack percentage this year, hitting .308 at the net this season. She also ranks second on the team with 92 total blocks, while averaging 2.39 kills per set.
Mader went over the 1,000-assist mark late in the season and finished the regular season with 1,077 assists, averaging 9.13 per set. She ranks 20th nationally in total assists this year, while the Lions rank 22nd nationally in total assists as a team.
