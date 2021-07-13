The MIAA talent pool remains strong.
Four MIAA baseball players — all pitchers — were selected Tuesday on the final day of the 2021 Major League First Year Player Draft.
Central Oklahoma’s Luke Anderson and Northeastern State’s Nic Swanson join Central Missouri’s Mason Green and Conor Dryer in continuing their baseball careers in the professional ranks.
Green, a first-team all-MIAA starting pitcher, was the first to be drafted as he was nabbed by the Colorado Rockies in the 12th round as the 350th overall pick. The All-American southpaw finished his senior campaign with an unblemished 16-0 record while posting a 2.32 ERA.
Green paced the Mules with 123 strikeouts, becoming just the sixth Mule to ever reach 100 strikeouts in a single-season. To put that into context, Carl Junction standout Danny Powers is UCM’s single-season (129 in 2005) and career (277 in 2003-05) strikeouts leader.
With the 458th pick in the 15th round, the Oakland Athletics selected Anderson. Anderson earned second-team all-MIAA honors this spring while racking up a team-high 76 strikeouts and a 3.96 ERA.
Another first-team all-MIAA starting pitcher is Swanson, who was taken by the Houston Astros in the 16th round as the 478th pick. Swanson finished the year with the second-best ERA in Division II at 1.55 through a team-high 87 innings.
Dryer was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 17th round with the 521st pick. A Fenton, Missouri, native, he threw 71 2/3 innings and tied for the team’s second-most strikeouts with 78.
Crowder College
One former Crowder Roughrider went in the draft on Tuesday.
Pitcher Ross Carver, a right-handed reliever for Dallas Baptist, was taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks (No. 588) in the 20th round. He spent the last two years with the Patriots, highlighted by a strong 2020 season that saw him post a 2.35 ERA in eight games.
One year earlier he played on Crowder’s Region 16 championship team, garnering first-team All-Region honors. He struck out a team-high 113 batters in 67 1/3 innings and finished second in the NJCAA Division I in strikeouts per nine innings (15.8).
Carver was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 23rd round after that season, but opted to play for Dallas Baptist.
Springfield Draftees
Two college pitchers from the Springfield area were taken on Day 2 of the draft on Monday.
Former Kickapoo standout Mason Auer, who was drafted out of high school by the Chicago Cubs in the 2019 draft, was selected with the 161st overall pick in the 5th round by the Rays.
Auer, who was drafted as a pitcher by the Rays, started his college career at Missouri State before transferring to San Jacinto College-North last summer.
Speaking of the Bears, Missouri State reliever Hayden Juenger was taken with the 182nd overall pick in the sixth round by the Toronto Blue Jays. The junior posted a 3.86 ERA in 16 games for Keith Guttin’s Bears this spring.
Arkansas, Missouri Draftees
The Razorbacks were also well-represented with a whopping nine players — six on Day 2 — taken over the three-day draft.
Pitcher Kevin Kopps, who went 12-1 with 11 saves and a nation-leading 0.99 earned run average, was the first Razorback selected, going in the third round (No. 99 overall) to the San Diego Padres.
Outfielder Christian Franklin went in the fourth round (No. 123) to the Cubs, and pitcher Ryan Costeiu was taken in the seven round (No. 201) by the Angels. Catcher Casey Opitz (No. 244) and pitcher Patrick Wicklander (No. 251) went in the eighth round to the Cubs and Rays, respectively, and pitcher Lael Lockhart (No. 282) went in the ninth round to the Dodgers.
On Tuesday, pitcher Caden Munke (No. 409) went to the Royals in the 14th round, and pitcher Elijah Trest and catcher Charlie Welch were four selections apart in the 19th round — Trest (No. 560) to the Rockies and Welch (No. 564) to the Mariners.
Seth Halvorsen was the only Missouri Tiger selected in the draft. The right-hander was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 565th overall pick in the 19th round.
