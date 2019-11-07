The Missouri Southern women's soccer team was recognized with four players garnering All-MIAA honors on Thursday.
Senior forward Jessica Edwards and defender Brianna Smith, sophomore forward Bailey Belcher and freshman Ashton Manwill were all named honorable mention after the Lions’ 3-14-1 season.
Edwards and Smith combined for 16 points in their final season with the program. Edwards led the Lions with nine points and four goals, while Smith closed out the season as the team leader in assists with three. She was second in points with seven, and third in goals with two, starting in all 18 contests.
Belcher, also an all-MIAA performer in her freshman season, recorded 50 shots, with 27 of them on goal, to lead the Lions in both categories. Belcher finished in a tie with Smith and Manwill for second in points, with Belcher tying Manwill in goals scored with three.
In her first season at Southern, Manwill lined up as a starter 17 times and played in all 18 matches, finishing in the top five on the team in three categories. She was second in points with seven, second in goals scored with three and fourth in minutes played with 1,348.
