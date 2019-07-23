Missouri Southern softball players Erika Lutgen, Makaila Leonhart, Elizabeth Windsor and Abby Atkin have been invited to participate in the Italian Softball Series.
The 10-day journey from July 29 through Aug. 7 is promoted by the United States of America Athletics International, which brings athletes from around the world together through sports and education.
“We are all beyond excited about the opportunity to play our sport in Italy, while I am most excited about getting to know our opponents, learning more about softball in their country and hopefully sharing our knowledge of softball with them as well,” Atkin, a pitcher, said in a release. “We’ve been working hard all summer for this and for the 2020 season. I can’t wait to bring back the knowledge we learn and share it with our teammates. It is going to be an amazing experience that we will never forget. Go USA!”
Said second baseman Leonhart: “In softball, you are constantly learning, so I am hoping to learn new things from the teams in Italy. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it’s pretty cool that we get the chance to meet other people who share the same passion as us across the globe. I’m excited to experience it all, just to see what it’s like there and the things we have in common along with the differences as well. I’ve had the chance to play softball all around the United States while growing up, so getting to play in another country is such a surreal experience.”
Said first baseman Lutgen: “There are days I only see the difficulty/obstacle in front of me and not the opportunity as a quote from Winston Churchill explains, ‘The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.’ I thought about not going to Italy for only a moment as meeting new people in a place you’re unfamiliar with can be scary. However, the difficulty/obstacle turned into excitement in a split second. I get to play the sport I love in a beautiful place and honestly can’t think of anything better than that. I’m excited to learn from the other countries and cultures I’ll encounter while with three of my MSSU teammates, which will allow us to grow closer and learn together. We’ll be able to make new friends with people around our softball community, further our knowledge of the game and in turn bring that back to Southern and incorporate that into our 2020 season.”
Said outfielder Windsor: “The quote ‘Successful people always search for and learn from new opportunities to improve and strengthen themselves’ by Dr. T.P. Chia represents the new opportunity to strengthen more than just my softball skills in Italy as I get to learn about a new culture and go to a place that I have always wanted to go to while getting to play the game I have loved and competed in (for 16 years) in another country. I have traveled like this ... two times in my life, so it was exciting to find out that three of my teammates would be doing the same because I would have been terrified to go by myself. I want to bring back the knowledge of what softball is like over there and to learn more about myself.”
The USAAI began in 1992 under the name Midwest All-Stars as an organization that allowed baseball players a chance to face off against teams from overseas. After a six-year stretch of success, it gained its nonprofit status in 1998 toward supporting 15 different sports to compete in 25 countries outside of the United States.
Invitations are issued based on recommendations from coaches, athletes and athletic professionals to athletes whom the USAAI believes will represent their school and country with the most class, integrity and character.
