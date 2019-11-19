Four high school basketball players have signed letters of intent to play at Missouri Southern State University, Lions women’s coach Ronnie Ressel announced Tuesday.
Joining the Lions are 6-foot-1 guard Hailey Grant from Claremore, Oklahoma; 5-10 forwards Anna Hall from Belthalto, Illinois, and Kaitlin Hunnicutt from Danville, Arkansas; and 5-6 guard Biance Stocks from Camdenton.
“We are extremely excited about our signing class,” Ressel said in a release. “Each kid is filling a need for next year. They are all coming from quality programs and have had a lot of success on and off the floor.”
Hailey Grant
Grant has been named a first-team all-Metro Lakes Conference selection her first three years at Claremore. She also played volleyball for two years and helped the Zebras win two regional titles and earn one berth in the state semifinals.
She is the daughter of Lynette Grant and plans on majoring in biology.
Anna Hall
Hall has collected more than 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 200 steals and 100 assists while helping Civic Memorial High School to three Mississippi Valley Conference titles, two Class 3A regional championships and a sectional title.
She averaged 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals as a junior and registered 21 double-doubles. Her career high is 36 points, and she also scored 33 in the regional final.
She made first team on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state team
Hall, the daughter of Jason and Laura Hall, plans on majoring in biology.
Kaitlin Hunnicutt
Hunnicutt is a three-year letter winner for the Two Rivers High School Gators. She averaged 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in her junior season after a sophomore season of averaging 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. She helped the Gators to a regional championship her sophomore year, a conference championship this past year and district titles the past two years.
She also was all-conference in track and field as a sprinter and jumper, all-conference in golf two years, and an all-state performer as a member of the cheer squad.
Hunnicutt, the daughter of Pamela Brown, plans on majoring in mass communication.
Biance Stocks
Stocks played two years at Madison High School and last year at Columbia Rock Bridge before moving to Camdenton for her senior year.
She has 956 points, 386 rebounds, 276 assists and 186 steals in three years while playing point guard and the No. 2 guard. She has been on district championship teams at Madison in 2017 and Rock Bridge in 2019, and she was an all-district selection all three years.
Stocks, the daughter of Shane and Lolita Stocks, plans on majoring in education.
