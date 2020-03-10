SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury plated four runs in the third inning and held off Missouri Southern for a 4-3 win at U.S. Baseball Park on Tuesday in nonconference play.
A two-out infield single by Henry Kusiak plated Clay Milas to trim the Drury lead to one run in the top of the ninth. But the next at-bat saw Brad Willis fly out to center field to bring the game to a close.
The Lions (16-5) finished with eight hits and had six in the final three frames as they attempted to claw back from a four-run deficit. MSSU plated two runs in the seventh — one on a passed ball and another on a single by Dexter Swims — to cut the Panthers’ lead in half at 4-2.
The Panthers (13-7) opened up their four-run lead with four hits in the top of the third. A triple by Nikko Calabro plated two before back-to-back RBI singles by Riley Herron and Bayler Hinz made it 4-0.
Calabro finished 2-for-4 at the plate with one triple, one double, two RBI and one run scored.
Kusiak and Henry led Southern with two hits apiece. The Lions had no extra-base hits.
Drury starting pitcher Kaden Helsel (2-1) earned the win after tossing five scoreless innings with five strikeouts, no walks and one hit surrendered. Bayler Hinz earned his fifth save of the season after coming on in the ninth inning to hold MSSU to one earned run on three hits.
MSSU starter Cole Woods (2-1) surrendered four earned runs and six hits in three innings. Southern relievers Corey Cowan and Logan VanWey shut down Drury in four and one innings tossed, respectively.
Missouri Southern plays host to MIAA foe Missouri Western at 3 p.m. Friday at Warren Turner Field to open a three-game series. The Lions also play the Griffons at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
