After an 8-16 campaign in 2020, the Webb City boys soccer team improved to 12-9 last year under coach Nick Harmon.
Harmon, entering his sixth season at the helm this fall, said his young team displayed tremendous growth last season.
The Cardinals graduated four seniors in Tristan Barroeta (midfielder), Gabriel Gallegos (forward), Hasten Hardy (defender) and Mareus Mask (forward).
Looking to this fall, Harman noted his team has a plethora of returnees. But four seniors will lead Webb City on the field in Alex Flores, Connor Black, Felipe Perez and Isaac Wade.
At the forward position, Flores is the Cardinals leading returning goal scorer (13) and tied for the team lead in assists (10). He was a second team all-Central Ozark Conference honoree and first team all-district selection last season.
“Alex has worked extremely hard in the offseason on his fitness and finishing,” Harmon said. “I think he’s going to have a productive season.”
Black returns at goalkeeper for Webb City. He posted five shutouts last season.
“Connor has been a two-year starter for the team and brings a ton of experience in the net,” Harmon said. “He has worked very hard in the offseason and made great strides in the past year.”
Perez is back at midfielder, while Wade will serve as a forward for the Cardinals.
“Felipe has been a three-year varsity player and brings plenty of experience back to the midfield,” Harmon said. “He has a great mentality and will be a leader for us in the middle of the field.
“Isaac had a breakout season last year at the varsity level, and was voted by his teammates as most improved. He’s been battling some health issues in the offseason, but once healthy, he will slide back into our attacking depth.”
As for newcomers, Harmon said his squad has the largest incoming freshman class he’s had in his tenure. The coach anticipates having around 15 freshmen alone on his roster.
On top of that, his junior and sophomore classes are deep in numbers.
“We have quite a few young guys with experience, and several who have played at a high level,” Harmon said. “There are young guys coming in who could definitely help us at the varsity level. Having that depth is exciting because the competition for playing time will make us better down the stretch.”
Webb City opens the season at Carl Junction on Aug. 30.
Harmon said it’s been a long time since the Cardinals have won a district title in boys soccer, but that’s a goal his group has in mind looking ahead this fall.
“We certainly have the talent to get it done this year,” Harmon said. “Our district will be competitive, so we need to focus on working hard every day to get better. If we can come every day with the proper attitude and be ready to work hard then we may very well make history this season.”
