Four teams won all three of their matches Saturday during the first day of the 69th annual Twin Hills Invitational.
The tournament format has divided the 48-team field into eight flights, based on handicaps. The teams play a nine-hole, best-ball round-robin schedule in their flight — the final two rounds are scheduled Sunday at 8:30 and 11 a.m — and the flight winners advance to a shootout on Sunday afternoon.
The quartet of 3-0 teams on Saturday were Jeff Carrier-Mike Landers in First Flight, Greg Cobble-Judd Eidson in Second Flight, Jarrett Boyes-Kevin Williams in Third Flight and Scott Miller-Chris Newby in fourth Flight.
However, point totals, not match records, determine the standings. Teams receive one point for each hole won and one-half point for each hole halved in each match.
Carrier-Landers lead First Flight with 17 points, and Cobble-Eidson are tied for the top spot in Second Flight with Jim Weaver-James Nichols with 15 points.
Boyes-Williams are first in Third Flight with 17 1/2 points, and Miller-Newby top Fourth Flight with 17 1/2 points.
The Championship Flight has players with the lowest handicaps, and Kyle Long and Kevin Barron combined to score 16 points, Eddie Chancellor-Kenny Neal, the two-time defending tournament champions, are fifth with 12 1/2 points.
Other flight leaders are Chris Delano-Kevin Greim in Presidents Flight with 17 points, Don Simpson-Greg Sandella in Fifth Flight with 16 1/2 points and Don Brister-Mike Talley and Mark Hendren-Kyle Thiessen in Sixth Flight with 14 1/2 points.
The First Flight and Sixth Flight have the closest battles after the first three rounds, with just one-half point separating the top three teams.
Joel Martin-Shawn Martin and Andy Franklin-Kevin Parker are tied for second in First Flight with 16 1/2 points. In today’s action, Franklin-Parker face Carrier-Landers in the fourth round and Martin-Martin in the fifth round.
Carrier-Landers play Skyler Powers-Tim Powers (10 points through three rounds) in today’s final round.
In Sixth Flight, Dustin Campbell-Matt McConnell are third at 14 points; in fact, only 1 1/2 points separate the top five teams, and the sixth-place team trails the co-leaders by 2 1/2 points.
Brister-Tally face their closest competitors today — Campbell-McConnell in the fourth round and Hendren-Thiessen in the fifth round. Campbell-McConnell meet Doug Whitescarver-Jeff Lindsey (13 points) in the final round.
The shootout is schedule to start at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.