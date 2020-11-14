Four players from Texas join Mount Vernon senior Lacy Stokes in Missouri Southern’s women’s basketball class for the early signing period, coach Ronnie Ressel announced Saturday.
The Lions’ Texas contingent consists of 5-foot-7 guard from Fort Worth, 5-9 guard Brittney Flexer from Southlake, 5-9 guard Maleigha Landers from Crowley and 5-10 forward Angelina Humphreys.
Topping has averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in three years at Timber Creek High School. She helped Timber Creek with district championships the last two years, and she was named team most valuable player after her sophomore season.
“Mia is an aggressive guard who can score at all three levels and does a great job of getting her teammates involved,” Ressel said in a release. “She has the ability to play either guard position.”
Humphreys has been a three-time all-district pick while helping Central High School advance to the state playoffs all three seasons.
“Anjelina is a versatile forward who can play inside or out,” Ressel said. “She loves to compete on both ends of the floor.”
Flexer has been the starting point guard three seasons at Southlake Carroll High School. As a junior she led the team in steals and assists and ranked third in region in assists. She also averaged less than one turnover per game.
“Brittney is a versatile guard who can play either guard position,” Ressel said. “Brittney epitomizes what it means to be a great teammate. She is very unselfish and wants her teammates to be successful.”
Landers averaged 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals last season at All Saints Episcopal School. She was named all-district the last two years, helping her team to a total of 56 victories, and was newcomer of the year as a freshman.
“Maleigha is a versatle player who can play the 1 through the 4,” Ressel said. “She can score at all three levels and can guard multiple positions.”
Stokes, a 5-4 point guard from Mount Vernon, averaged 22.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and had 45 steals last year at Mount Vernon. She was named Big 8 Conference East Division Player of the Year and earned all-state honors. In three seasons with the Mountaineers, she has collected 1,307 points, 423 rebounds, 308 assists and 434 steals.
“We are extremely excited to have Lacy join the Lion family,” Ressel said. “She can impact the game in a variety of ways, from the 3, getting to the rim, finding the open teammate, and she creates problems on the defensive end. Lacy comes from a great high school basketball program. She not only excels on the floor but in the classroom, as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.