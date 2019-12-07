Ozark Christian's women's basketball team overcame a 12-point deficit in the final eight minutes and nipped Central Christian College of the Bible 73-72 Saturday afternoon in the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
The Ambassadors, down 61-50 after three quarters, outscored CCB 23-11 in the final stanza.
Makenzie Purinton topped OCC with 17 points, followed by Blake Burns with 16 and Madison Schaper with 12 plus 12 rebounds. Purinton and Adreonna Hughes each had five assists, and Blake Burns made two steals.
Autumn Gunter captured game honors with 23 points for CCB.
The Ambassadors have another home game at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Nebraska Christian.
CCB MEN 89, OCC 73
Andre Johnson sank 12-of-14 field goals while scoring 26 points to lead Central Christian College of the Bible past Ozark Christian in the men's game.
The game was tied at 39-39 at halftime, but CCB shot 64 percent in the second half to OCC's 38 percent.
Deion Clark paced the Ambassadors with 20 point, followed by Nicholas Sarin with 12 and Miles Dressler and David Stinson with 11 apiece.
OCC completes the 2019 portion of its schedule Tuesday night at home against Nebraska Christian.
OCC SWEEPS KANSAS CHRISTIAN
In a men's thriller on Friday night, Ozark Christian College squeaked past Kansas Christian 102-100 in overtime.
The Ambassadors trailed 58-51 at halftime but rallied for a 90-90 deadlock after the second half and outscored the visitors 12-11 in overtime.
Six players reached double figures for OCC, led by Clark's 21 points and Dressler's 19 and 12 boards. Sarin and Tyler Alarid added 13 and 11 points, respectively, and David Stinson and Nick Marshall both had 10.
In the women's game, the Ambassadors prevailed 66-59 after leading 31-22 at the intermission.
Shayla Bogle netted 13 points for OCC, followed by Burns with 11 and Hughes with 10.
