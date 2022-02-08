It all came together for the Carthage boys basketball team in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers used an 11-0 run which spanned from midway through the final frame to the latter stages of the stanza en route to a 66-57 victory over Class 5 No. 10 Neosho on Tuesday night at NHS.
The victory provides a big boost for Carthage, which improves to 16-5 overall and 2-3 in the Central Ozark Conference. The Tigers also snapped a two-game skid after tough setbacks to Joplin and Republic last week.
“That was a huge road win against a very talented Neosho team,” Tigers coach Nathan Morris said. “We didn’t feel like we matched the physicality of Republic on Saturday, but we responded tonight in an extremely physical game. We talked at halftime about the next 16 minutes being crucial for the next four games.”
But the final eight minutes of the game proved to be vital for Carthage on Tuesday.
Clinging to a 49-47 entering the final quarter, Justin Ray hit a jumper and Clay Kinder knocked down a pair of free throws to push the Tigers lead out to six with 6:49 to play.
Neosho didn’t go down without a fight.
K’dyn Waters followed with a three-point play and Brock Franklin finished with a driving layup to cap a quick 5-0 run as the Wildcats’ trimmed the deficit to 53-52 at the 5:16 mark. However, Caden Kabance scored Carthage’s next five points to stretch the Tigers’ lead to 58-52 with 2:56 to go.
Joel Pugh then hit a pair of freebies, while Clay Kinder executed a three-point play and Ray capped Carthage’s 11-0 run with a free throw to increase the lead to 64-52 in the final minutes.
Neosho battled down to the final whistle as Waters hit a volleyball line 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within 10 late, but his big night wasn’t enough.
Neosho got off to an ideal start, leading 21-20 at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers responded with a 14-9 burst, highlighted by a corner trey from Pugh to give Carthage a 34-30 lead at the break.
The third quarter saw Neosho outscore the Tigers 17-15 to cut the score to two before the fourth quarter surge.
A 5-foot-10 guard, Max Templeman posted 21 points to pace Carthage offensively. The junior connected from deep three times.
Pugh, who hit a pair of 3s, added 13 points for the Tigers. Ray tallied 13 points, while Kinder contributed 12.
“Justin was fantastic tonight,” Morris said. “He filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, three steals, four assists and zero turnovers.”
The Wildcats (15-6, 2-2 COC) received a big-time performance from Waters. The tally, lanky senior finished with a game-high 36 points, with 22 of those coming in the first half.
“K’dyn is a special player,” Morris said. “His ability to finish through contact and shoot from anywhere on the court is fun to watch. Joel and Britt Coy were tough as nails defending Waters. Despite him scoring 36, I’m proud of their effort defensively.”
Carthage hosts Willard at 7:30 p.m. Friday while Neosho entertains Branson.
