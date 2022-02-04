College Heights and Thomas Jefferson are not just Ozark 7 conference and private school rivals.
Some even call it the Newman road rivalry.
The only difference was Friday’s rivalry was not renewed on Newman.
Facing off on Pearl Avenue just down the street from both schools, the Cougars used a 21-9 surge in the fourth quarter to defeat the Cavaliers 64-53 in the semifinals of the 39th annual Mercy/Warrior Classic at McAuley Catholic High School.
College Heights (17-3) is headed to the championship game of the McAuley tourney for the third straight season. The Cougars play Providence (Ark.), a private school out of Rogers, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Thomas Jefferson had three days off, but it looked like we had six days off,” quipped Eric Johnson, who racked up career win No. 650. “We missed a lot of easy shots in the first half. TJ plays hard. They play well and are smart. We made bad choices on passes, but as for the surge in the fourth quarter, the press was key. We got some turnovers off that and we were able to turn it into more scoring. I didn’t think we played very well, but TJ is always tough. They are so well-coached and make things difficult for other teams.”
Thomas Jefferson (14-5) faces Sarcoxie at 4:30 for third place.
“It’s always fun to coach against Coach Johnson,” Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. “He’s been doing it a long time. It’s fun to see his teams execute. They do a great job. We always relish anytime we are able to compete with them.
"We battled and, for the most part, we executed the game plan until the very end. That’s what we talked about in the locker room. You can’t execute a game plan for three, 3 1/2 quarters against good basketball teams. It has to be a full game if you want to beat good teams.”
The contest became a tightly contested one in the third quarter and the frame ended in dramatic fashion.
College Heights went on a 8-0 run to take a 38-37 lead capped by back-to-back three-point plays from Curtis Davenport and Miller Long. The two squads exchanged leads four different times until the waning seconds of the quarter.
After a bucket from Davenport gave the Cougars a 43-41 lead with 10 seconds left, Caden Myers drilled a halfcourt heave at the buzzer as the Cavaliers took a 44-43 lead heading into the fourth stanza.
And the game was shaping up for a wild finish.
However, Long hit a jumper from the corner to hand College Heights a 48-47 lead with 7:04 to play in the game. That sparked a 12-0 run from the Cougars as Ethan Meeks powered the run with six points during that stretch to build College Heights’ advantage to 58-47 with 2:56 to go.
The run featured a tip-in, layup and two freebies from Meeks, while Davenport buried a free throw line jumper and Ethan Adel came up with a breakaway layup.
A lot of the production stemmed from an effective Cougar full-court press defense down the stretch.
“We put the press on them and we forced them into making some turnovers, forced shots,” Johnson said. “We came through in the fourth quarter there and got on a roll. That’s the kind of team we are. Once we get on a roll, we are a much better team. We put the ball in the hole and made things happen on defense.”
Myers said College Heights’ press posed a lot of problems.
“We had some guys still working on some rotations and we didn’t get the best rotations there,” Myers said. “I’ll take full ownership of that. We still have limited minutes for Caden and it kind of threw us off guard-wise there. It’s not ideal in those situations, but we have to do a better job as a coaching staff of making those adjustments and putting the kids in the right position.”
Thomas Jefferson got off to an ideal start by ending the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take an early 11-6 lead. College Heights trimmed the deficit to 23-22 after Long knocked down a pair of charities just before halftime.
Meeks captured game honors with 18 points to spearhead the Cougars' offense. Davenport added 17 points, while Long finished with 12.
Leading the Cavaliers were Myers and Luke Miller with 12 points apiece. Jake Jarrett rounded out those in double-digits with 10.
Thomas Jefferson was without big man Jay Ball for the majority of the game due to being in foul trouble.
Both squads won’t have to wait long to renew the Newman road rivalry. The Cavaliers host the Cougars on Tuesday.
“Obviously, we want to win,” Myers said. “But we will have to work on that for Tuesday.”
