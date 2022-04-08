Joplin’s Donovyn Fowler and College Heights Christian’s Addie Lawrence have been named The Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on April 2.
DONOVYN FOWLER
One of the nation’s top jumpers, Fowler’s first track meet of the season went swimmingly. The Joplin senior that will compete at the University of Oklahoma next year won the long and triple jumps as the Eagles won the Carthage Invitational on March 31 at David Haffner Stadium.
Fowler leaped 23 feet, 1.25 inches in the long jump and then 47-2.50 in the triple jump.
“Donovyn was just picking up where he left off from last year,” Joplin coach Nick Reid said. “He’s just an unbelievable talent, unbelievable athlete. He signed with OU, so that pressure of getting to go and compete at the college level, is now off of him. He can just go out now and have fun, enjoy his senior season.”
Last season, Fowler set program records in the triple and long jumps and capped the season with two podium finishes at the Class 5 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships last May.
“I think he’s going to have some really big jumps,” Reid said. “The ultimate goal and expectation is to win a state championship. I think that’s fully within his capabilities to do. He’s got to stay healthy. That’s a big part for any athlete, but he’s going to have some big jumps this year.”
ADDIE LAWRENCE
Lawrence got off to a superb start to her junior track campaign for College Heights. First, she posted three event wins as the Cougars took part in the Republic Classic on March 29.
Lawrence won the 100-meter dash in 12.7 seconds, 200 in 26.9 and the 400 in 1.01. Two days later, she won the same events as College Heights competed in the Galena Relays.
“Addie started off the way she ended up last year,” College Heights track coach Daniel Lewis said. “She came along quickly at the end of the year. She’s picked up where she’s left off. She’s a little bit stronger than she was last year and has great potential, for sure.”
When she’s not winning sprints, Lawrence is playing softball for College Heights (with McAuley Catholic). The center fielder leads the Class 2 No. 9 Cougars with five doubles and 15 RBI while ranking fourth on the team with a .458 batting average.
“She’s one of the best athletes I’ve seen in awhile,” College Heights softball coach Mike Howard said. “She plays multiple sports, two at the same time. She’s an amazing softball player and an even better track star. For her to balance those things and do it at a high level, it speaks on her commitment to both sports. I’m just very fortunate that she plays for us and look forward to seeing her growth as the year goes along.”
