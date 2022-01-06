The Francis Howell boys basketball team controlled the momentum from the opening tip and earned a lopsided 67-14 triumph over Nevada on Thursday afternoon in a first-round game of the Kaminsky Classic.
Francis Howell (9-4), which will play Joplin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals, jumped out to a 19-5 start after the first quarter and led 41-6 at the break.
The Vikings held Nevada to just eight points in the second half en route to the 53-point victory.
With 11 different individuals that scored, Francis Howell featured a well-balanced offensive attack. The Vikings shot an efficient 52% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc while limiting Nevada to just 15% shooting.
Tre Liner led the way for Francis Howell with a game-high 13 points. The 5-11 senior guard shot 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3 and 2 of 4 from the foul line.
Dwight Lomax Jr. contributed 11 points for the Vikings, while Kendall Gurley went 4 of 4 from the field and hit his only 3-point attempt on the way to scoring nine points.
Nevada (1-9) was paced by Brice Budd with a team-high five points. Cade Beshore and Leo Gayman tallied three points apiece.
The Tigers will play Jefferson City in the consolation bracket at 4:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.