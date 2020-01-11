For the third straight year, the Francis Howell Vikings left town and headed home on I-44 with the Kaminsky Classic’s championship plaque.
Propelled by a strong start, Francis Howell secured the three-peat with a convincing 67-50 win over William Chrisman in the event’s title game on Saturday afternoon at Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“We have a history of playing pretty well in this tournament, so our kids set a goal for themselves and it was cool to see them achieve it,” Vikings coach Kurt Jacob said. “You have to be tough to win tournaments like this, so I’m proud of how mentally tough we are. We’re playing good teams three days in a row, five hours away from home. So I know they were tired today. We had to suck it up mentally. I’m extremely proud of my kids. It’s been a great start to the season for sure.”
In the rematch of last year’s title game, the Vikings (13-1) took control early.
Utilizing good ball movement to get high-percentage shots inside, the Vikings stormed out to a 17-2 lead. Ranked fifth in Class 5 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association, Francis Howell made 8-of-14 shot attempts in the first quarter and never trailed.
“They just beat us,” William Chrisman coach Jake Kates said. “They’re good. They’re a very disciplined team and they fill their roles well. They knocked down shots.”
Senior forward Matt Schark poured in 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting to lead St. Charles-based Francis Howell. Sam Thompson, a 6-foot-10 junior, added 10 points, while Preston Fortner and Sam Maddox contributed nine points apiece for Francis Howell, last year’s fourth-place finisher in Class 5.
The Vikings made 24-of-52 field goal attempts and 15-of-20 free throws.
Speedy senior guard Zachery Rowe scored 16 points to lead William Chrisman (8-3), while classmate Alex Calhoun added 14 points with four 3-pointers. Isaiah Jackson contributed eight points and eight rebounds.
The Bears, who reached the Class 5 quarterfinals last March, shot 43 percent from the field (20-of-47).
After falling in an early hole, the Bears scored nine straight points spanning the end of the first quarter and the early stages of the second period, but the Vikings responded with an 11-2 spurt, capped by a trey from Fortner.
A pair of hoops in the paint from Schark and a corner 3-pointer by Chase Engelhard gave Howell a 37-19 halftime advantage.
“We attacked inside,” Jacob said. “Our kids are extremely coachable, so they understand are strengths. They do a good job of sharing the ball and playing hard. It’s fun when you have a group of kids like that.”
The Vikings made 15-of-26 field goal attempts in the first half, while the Bears shot 8-of-19.
“It was hard to overcome their quick start,” Kates said. “We just have to figure out how to start games better because we’re not doing that right now. But we love this tournament and we love seeing the different teams.”
Rowe’s pair of hoops in transition trimmed Howell’s lead to 39-27 with five minutes left in the third period, but the Vikings closed the quarter on an 11-6 run to take a 50-33 advantage into the final frame.
Chrisman would never get closer than 11 in the fourth quarter.
Francis Howell has now captured the Kaminsky Classic title four times in the last six years.
“We love coming to this tournament,” Jacob said. “Joplin High School does a great job of hosting it. It’s a well-run tournament in a great facility, so we enjoy coming down.”
NOTES: The third-place game between Joplin and Nevada was called off, as the Tigers were unable to travel due to the wintry weather and road conditions. The fifth-place and seventh-place games of the event, which is sponsored by Freeman Sports and the Joplin Sports Authority, were also canceled. According to tournament organizers, the all-tournament team will be released on Monday.
