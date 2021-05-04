CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Hannah Franks had a hand in every score — three goals and an assist — to lead Carl Junction past Joplin 4-2 in a Central Ozark Conference soccer game Tuesday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Franks scored in the 29th minute and again six minutes later, both off assists from Kadynce Arnold, to give the Bulldogs (12-8, 3-4 COC) a 2-0 lead.
Franks set up a goal by Jocelyn Brown 15 minutes into the second half, and she completed her hat trick with a goal with four minutes left, assisted by Lauren Burgess.
Mya Johnson scored both goals for Joplin (6-10, 0-7) on a penalty kick late in the first half and a free kick late in the second half.
The Bulldogs owned a 21-6 advantage in shots on goal. Samantha Sims had four saves for the Bulldogs, and Serafina Auberry was busy with 17 saves for the Eagles.
"(Auberry) played a phenomenal game," Bulldogs assistant coach Glenn Helms said. "She was fun to watch."
Conference play continues as Joplin visits Willard on Thursday and Carl Junction travels to Branson on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.