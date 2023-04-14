Carl Junction girls soccer player Hannah Franks and McAuley Catholic track and field athlete Michael Parrigon have been named The Joplin Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending April 8 after their respective performances.
HANNAH FRANKS
Franks helped lead the Bulldogs to a 3-0 week and a tournament championship as they competed in the Southwest Showdown in the Springfield area.
CJ outscored competition 9-1 in those games and Franks scored five of the goals.
In the opener, she scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Springfield Central. Then she added one more in a 4-1 win over Lebanon and tallied two more in the championship victory against host Parkview. Carl Junction topped Parkview 3-0.
A senior, Franks has been a big part of CJ’s hot start to the 2023 campaign. The Bulldogs started 10-0 before falling to Willard 2-1 in an overtime contest on Thursday evening.
MICHAEL PARRIGON
Parrigon and the Warriors competed at the Hillbilly Relays in Pierce City last week and the sophomore was near the top in all of his events.
He finished first in the 800 meter and broke his own school record with a time of 2:06. A time of 4:48 was enough for a first-place finish in the 1600 as well. He was a part of two relay teams that took first place and second place. In the 4x800, he was the anchor for a team that ran a time of 9:08 to help them to first place. The 4x400 saw McAuley take second place in a time of 3:50.
The 4x800 team broke a school record by 17 seconds on Tuesday.
Parrigon has caught the eye of his coach as a second-year high school athlete.
“He’s a really good overall athlete,” Andy Youngworth said. “He’s a five-sport athlete at McAuley.”
Part of being a five-sport athlete means he’s playing more than one sport in the spring. Parrigon doubles as the centerfielder for the Warriors’ baseball team this spring. He also plays soccer, runs cross country and plays point guard for the basketball team.
“He’s obviously a foundational piece for the future,” Youngworth said. “His percentage of gain won’t be a lot because he’s already running at a really high level. He will just have to keep working hard and he will keep improving.”
Youngworth has seen some growth in his young distance runner already.
“He’s starting to learn how to race by not just going out and trying to run as fast as he can and as far as he can,” he said. “He’s trying to run with some strategy (now).”
