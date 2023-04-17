PITTSBURG, Kan. — Senior Hannah Franks put on a soccer display Monday with four goals to spark Carl Junction to a 7-1 victory against host Pittsburg.
Franks scored three goals in the first half, booting the first one from 30 yards away, to help give the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead by intermission.
She added her fourth goal in the 66th minute of the final period.
Others scoring for Carl Junction, which hiked its record to 11-1, were Ella Anderson, Constance Graham and Hailey Merwin, with one goal apiece.
Merwin also had two assists.
The Bulldogs had 17 shots on goal and Pittsburg six.
Carl Junction also won the junior-varsity match 1-0.
The Bulldogs will return to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Neosho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.