PIERCE CITY, Mo. — Junior Grace Frazier scored a career-high 38 points Monday to spark the Diamond girls basketball team to a 80-63 win against host Pierce City.
Lauren Turner added 23 to the winning total.
Olivia Stanphill netted 20 points for Pierce City, which trailed 42-34 at halftime.
Others scoring in double figures for Pierce City were Madi Tindell with 14, Alyssa Renroski 13 and Keisha Delgado 10. Diamond (18-5) will host Lockwood at 6 p.m. Thursday.
