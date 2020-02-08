TOPEKA, Kan. — Jonny Clausing hit a go-ahead free throw with seven seconds remaining to lift the Washburn men to a 76-75 win over Pittsburg State on Saturday at Lee Arena.
The Gorillas (9-13, 5-8 MIAA) led 71-63 with 6:28 to play before Washburn (13-9, 8-5) closed on a 13-4 run. PSU went scoreless in the final 2 1/2 minutes of play.
After Clausing converted the front end of a 1-and-1 to put his team up a point, his second attempt was missed and rebounded by Antonio Givens with seven seconds remaining. But the Gorillas’ possession ended in a turnover before a go-ahead shot was attempted.
A.J. Walker scored a team-high 22 points for PSU and also tallied five assists, six rebounds and three steals. Jah-Kobe Womack chipped in 13 points while Antonio Givens added 10.
The Gorillas shot 50 percent (28-of-56) from the floor and 47.4 percent (9-of-19) from 3-point range.
Washburn, shooting 48.3 percent (28-of-58) from the floor and 47.8 percent (11-of-23) from 3, had five scorers in double figures in Jalen Lewis (14 points), Tyler Geiman (13), Jonny Clausing (12), Connor Deffebaugh (12) and Drew Maschoff (10).
WASHBURN WOMEN 82,Pittsburg State 75
Tristan Gegg scored a career-high 31 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor, but the Pittsburg State women’s team ultimately fell to Washburn for its second consecutive conference loss.
Gegg made four 3-pointers while Athena Alvarado added 21 points and Kaylee DaMitz nine points. DaMitz also led the Gorillas (12-9, 8-5 MIAA) with seven assists. PSU shot 45.6 percent from the floor and went 15-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Washburn (13-9, 7-6) closed the first quarter on a 19-5 run to overcome an eight-point deficit. The Ichabods never trailed the rest of the way.
The Washburn bench players outscored PSU’s 13-2. The Ichabods also held a 23-13 advantage in points off turnovers.
Hunter Bentley paced the Washburn scoring with 22 points while Raegan Phelan, Alexis McAfee and Shelbe Piggie added 13 points apiece.
Pittsburg State men’s and women’s teams play host to Missouri Western on Feb. 12 at John Lance Arena. The women’s game is slated for a 5:30 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.