Carthage traveled to Republic on Friday night and came up a little short with its new-look roster in a 20-14 defeat.
Head coach Jon Guidie talked earlier this year about the lack of experience on his roster outside of the offensive linemen and maybe a few other areas.
Well, plenty of juniors and seniors went on the road and nearly came away with a win over Republic in their first taste of starting a varsity game.
Junior quarterback Brady Carlton and junior running back Landyn Collins both found paydirt with rushing scores.
Collins began the game's scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make it 7-0.
Then Republic rattled off 20 points in a row on touchdown runs of 15, 35 and 1 yard. Carthage blocked the point-after attempt on the third touchdown. Those scores came in the second and third quarters.
Carlton added his touchdown on a 7-yard scamper with 6:55 left in the game
But that would be it as the defense kept the game close, but Carthage couldn't come up with one more touchdown before the clock hit zero.
"Tough to swallow," Guidie said of the final score. "I thought we played hard and just well enough to win a game. We couldn't get out of our own way with field positions, penalties and turnovers.
"Just a lot of mistakes that kept us from finishing drives and scoring. That can happen sometimes with inexperience."
Guidie added that he's proud of the team's effort and that they showed character to stay in the game, giving themselves a shot at winning at the end.
Carthage totaled 344 yards of offense and 195 of them were through the air on Carlton's 7-of-12 passing. Carlton did throw one interception. He added 55 rushing yards. Collins ran for 49 yards.
Langston Morgan caught three passes for 110 yards and Karson Murray added three grabs for 76 yards.
Carthage will host Branson next week.
