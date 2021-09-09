Last Friday night at David Hafner Stadium in Carthage, Carl Junction was tasked with stopping the Tigers’ high-powered offense that had just tallied 49 points in Week 1.
The Bulldogs didn’t back down.
In fact, they stood tall for the better part of three quarters of play.
It wasn’t until Carthage’s junior running back Luke Gall took off for a 46-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that the scoreless tie was broken. The Tigers ultimately came away with a 28-0 win at David Haffner Stadium in a game that was called final with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter due to lightning in the area.
“We really felt like we controlled the game defensively,” Carl Junction head coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Luke Gall is a tremendous running back for (Carthage) and we held him in check until the 3-minute mark of the third quarter.”
Carl Junction (1-1) plays host to Branson (1-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Despite a host of inexperienced players on defense for the Bulldogs this season, Buckmaster likes the ability and effort he’s seen on that side of the ball thus far.
“We have a couple of sophomore linebackers that have been solid for us in Johnny Starks and Bentley Rowden,” said Buckmaster. “They’ve been outstanding the first two weeks.”
The defensive front has also been a key to the success of this Carl Junction unit. Buckmaster believes their success begins up front. And when the defensive line does its job, it makes everything easier for the guys behind them.
The strong defensive play is followed up by a special teams unit that is “much-improved” in the eyes of Buckmaster.
Led by punter Kyler Perry, Carl Junction has made a habit of pinning opponents deep in their own territory in the punt game.
Of course, Perry’s impact goes beyond his abilities to punt the ball.
Perry has completed his first two games under center as well. And his head coach likes what he sees, to say the least.
“Kyler (Perry) was great in the pass and running games,” Buckmaster said. “One thing that stands out is we had zero turnovers in Week 1, and zero turnovers again last week against Carthage. That’s huge.”
“I think as the season progresses and (Perry) progresses, he will continue to have better focus and a grasp of what we’re trying to do on offense. To be honest, he has exceeded my expectations.”
Perry finished Week 2’s battle with Carthage 15 of 29 with 109 yards. Perry connected with multiple receivers on slant routes across the middle of the field as well as comeback routes on the outside. The Bulldogs used these connections to produce multiple drives that advanced into Carthage territory.
However for CJ, the offensive production never resulted in points. Buckmaster mentioned a couple of big runs from Perry being called back due to penalties that stalled drives.
The Bulldogs’ next opponent, Branson, found itself on the wrong end of a 42-6 final against Nixa in Week 1 before claiming a 23-21 win over Ozark last Friday.
“Anthony Hays does a good job over there (Branson). ... I’m sure they’ll come in expecting to win just like we are,” Buckmaster said. “They apply a lot of pressure on defense and they’re physical.”
