WEBB CITY, Mo. — Just a freshman, Sami Mancini put together a career performance on Tuesday night.
Mancini, a 6-foot-4 post, scored a game-high 24 points and collected 10 rebounds as Webb City defeated Nevada 54-37 on Tuesday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
The post presence for the Cardinals (5-5) was an efficient 12 of 18 from the field. She also swatted two shots and tied for the team lead with three assists.
"I thought (Sami) did a great job tonight," Webb City coach Lance Robbins said in his postgame radio interview. "I'm really proud of her. I think we saw her grow up tonight. If we can get that kind of effort out of her every night, she has a chance to be good herself but also to make our team better. Whenever she is scoring inside, people are going to have to double-down on her and then I feel like we have people that can shoot the ball outside.
"All of our guards can step up and knock shots down. That gives us a good mix of inside-outside presence whenever she does what she did tonight."
Webb City led from start to finish in the contest. Kenzie Robbins contributed nine points, while Kate Brownfield chipped in six.
The Cardinals shot 49% from the field overall.
Nevada (7-3) was led by Clara Swearingen with 19 points.
Webb City hosts Rogersville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
