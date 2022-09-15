AFTON, Okla. – When you grow up with a group of kids and spend time with them from preschool all the way into high school, you may develop a special bond.
That's something that Afton head coach Corey Henry considers to be “tight-knit."
“This group really bonds together more than a normal team would,” Henry said. “They’re more like a family than what you would consider a team.”
From spending time together at the field to hanging out at each others' houses, the Afton Eagles football program sticks together no matter where they go.
“It means the world to me, just to be here,” junior linebacker and slot receiver Landon Ford said. “I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else to play sports.
“I don’t know anything else. I’ve been here forever. Most everybody else has, too. Quite a few of us have been here since first, second grade together.”
The Eagles are coming off of a 1-9 season in 2021. That lone victory came in a 26-0 Week 3 win over Hulbert.
Afton finished that season with just 13 players on its roster. Entering 2022, that number has jumped to 27 — something that Henry credits to his players’ recruiting efforts and desire to get some help on the field to boost the program, and even finding kids who had never played before to come out for the team.
“I’ve coached on some very, very successful teams and played on some tight-knit and hardworking teams,” Henry said. “But this is by far the most enjoyable group I’ve ever been around. They work extremely hard.”
The team’s unity has also stood out to coach Henry as a reason for their desire to work hard. The inability to let one another down has led to working harder to get a job done and be sure to do their part on the field.
Another reason this group has been special to its coach is the work they do off the field. At Afton public schools, the football boys will wear their jerseys on Fridays and they go down to the elementary to help with bus unloading and the car pick-up/drop-off line.
Something that stands out to Henry is how good his team is with children. He mentioned seeing them getting down to their level to talk with them, give high-fives and more.
“You’re not going to find a better set of role models,” Henry said. “We walk through the hallways before games. Every one of them is hugging and high-fiving our elementary kids.
From greeting the kids in the morning to helping out at youth camps to walking the halls for high-fives — these things mean a lot to Afton’s fourth-year head coach on different levels.
“As a football coach, I think it builds our future. You get the youth more interested in high school sports. And we’re a small school so you’re not just getting a football player when they walk down the hallway. You might be getting the point guard, the ace pitcher, and the fastest kid on the track as well.
“As a father, it really impresses me because my little girl likes going to the game and can point out our quarterback. And she’s in pre-K. They get so excited to say, ‘Hey, I slapped that football kid’s hand walking down the hallway.’”
Ford added that he believes he is helping out coach Henry with that work he’s done to serve the youth at camps.
“I think it helps coach a lot," he said. "He’ll find more athletes. We won’t have 13 ever again. We’ll have 25-30 all the time.”
It isn’t always easy work, though.
“It’s a little bit stressful,” Ford said. “Most of the time you have to listen to the coaches because you’ll do something wrong.”
Eventually, the school plans to implement a reading program where football players — as well as cheerleaders — will be reading books to elementary students throughout the day.
Henry is a 2005 graduate of Afton High School and has returned now to coach at his alma mater. Something he considers a “dream.”
“It’s pretty special to me,” he said. “Your dream is to always come home and lead the program that made you into the person you are.”
Henry added that he's been fortunate to have coaches who taught him on his staff today as well as family.
Winning is important in coaching, but that’s not all that matters to Afton football’s leader.
“To know that I’ve sent a guy out into the world that’s going to be successful and have the work ethic and broad enough shoulders to handle anything life throws at him,” Henry said. “Of course you want to win, but I’ve always been told that winning takes care of itself and I think that’s true. My ultimate goal is I want those kids to come back to us successful ... in life.”
In terms of on the field, he considers his team “by far better” than they’ve been in the past. Henry wants to remind everyone that his squad is still young and they will make it through growing pains and see success.
“I think there’s a ton of potential in this group,” Henry said. “When we get it all clicking I think this is a very solid group that’s going to be tough to beat.”
“I think the future is bright here in Afton.”
ABOUT THE GAME
Afton welcomes a team from north of the Oklahoma border into town Friday night. A 2-0 Baxter Springs (Kan.) team will visit following wins against Southeast and Uniontown to open the 2022 campaign.
The Eagles have dropped their first two contests to Fairland and Columbus (Kan.).
Friday’s matchup kicks off at 7 p.m.
