CARTHAGE, Mo. — Being a Blue Hog means you're a part of the offensive line on Jon Guidie's football team at Carthage High School. But it means a lot more than that.
"The Blue Hogs. That's much older than me. That's been a tradition at Carthage since before I got here," offensive line coach Gus Carter said. "We're just glad to be a part of it and that's something we take pride in.
"Being a Blue Hog is something special for Carthage football."
This is coach Carter's fourth year at Carthage and all he knows is the term Blue Hogs was coined before he arrived.
"I don't even know when that started," Guidie said. "I can't pinpoint the year. They (the players) brought it on themselves. It's like a family within a family."
The starting five of this year's Blue Hogs are Malachi Housh, Greyson Browning, Edward Carreto-Martinez, Taylor Stevens-Diggs and Blayne Lilienkamp.
Housh, Browning and Carreto-Martinez are seniors. Stevens-Diggs is a junior and Lilienkamp is a sophomore. Each one holds a special place with coach Carter.
"Man, I love these dudes," Carter said. "I'm so proud of them. These (seniors) were my first group when I came to Carthage. ... I have a special connection with these guys. They're smart, they work hard, they do the extra little things and, really, it's their group. They make sure everyone is acting the way they should and take care of business."
That love Carter is talking about shines beyond the Blue Hogs. It is evident to coach Guidie. In fact, Guidie believes that Carter is a big reason for why the group feels like a family.
"It's not going anywhere," Guidie said of the nickname. "Carter is right in the middle of that identity as a Blue Hog. He does a great job of bringing those kids together as a group and as a family."
Carreto-Martinez spoke on that family feeling that he gets from being a Blue Hog.
"Being a Blue Hog is one of those things that's passed down for many generations," Carreto-Martinez said. "It means a lot to me because my freshman and sophomore year I looked up to those guys a lot. Through playing this sport I really found myself a home. That name Blue Hogs gives me an identity when it comes to this sport. Blue Hogs gives a lot of meaning to me."
Some of those players who came before Carreto-Martinez and his crew are Aiden Logan, Drew Musche, Garrett Lilienkamp and Oscar Campa. Logan, Lilienkamp and Campa are all playing at the next level today.
"My sophomore year I played next to Garrett Lilienkamp and Gavin VanGilder," Housh said. "Those two were definitely everything that an offensive lineman should be. They had passion every single practice. They had passion every single game."
It's an identity that Carthage has built as a team during Guidie's tenure as head coach. It's a physical, aggressive style of football that is powered by the success of running the ball down the defense's throat.
'We're up front'
"We're up front, it's up to us," Browning said. "It starts with us five up front. We have to know our assignment and execute our blocks."
Take last year for example. The Tigers made it to the state semifinals and Luke Gall was one of the best running backs in the state of Missouri and quite possibly the best in this area and the Central Ozark Conference.
Look at the names of those who paved the way for him: the Blue Hogs.
"If you look at one single thing that has led to our success, it's those kids. It's that group," Guidie said. "If we're known for anything around here, it's the physical, dominant play of our offensive line guys."
What about the pressure of potentially missing a block and ruining an entire play's potential from the very beginning?
"Coach (Carter) actually helps us with that a lot," Housh said. "He tells not to ever think before the snap that we might mess something up. Instead, think I'm going to (beat) this kid across from me. That way you aren't even thinking of messing up."
If it isn't enough pressure to have to protect your backfield night in and night out, imagine your coach looking at you and saying he is putting the game on your shoulders while you're in the locker room for a state championship game.
"There's been many times before a game as coaches we've said, 'We're putting this one on the Blue Hogs,'" Guidie said. "I remember the state championship in 2019 that was my last words to our kids before we took the field."
Over the years, these linemen have lived up to the billing of being a Blue Hog. It didn't come from just having a good coach or just being good athletes. It required extra work.
"Those guys put in more time in relation to any other position on the team," Guidie said.
The time they put in doesn't end with their own craft. The starting group continues to pour in its energy and effort with the younger group, from practice to even helping out at their junior varsity games.
"Just talking them up," Browning said. "When they're in playing scout team, just coaching them and telling them good job after a good block."
Guidie noted that even after Browning, Housh and Carreto-Martinez graduate this year, there will be two returning starters next year to take their place and continue the Blue Hog mantra.
"It's a cool thing. The fraternity those guys have," Guidie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.