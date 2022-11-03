FAIRLAND, Okla. – Carson Schertz, 14, has seen a lot in his freshman campaign at Fairland High School.
Schertz is the starting quarterback for the Owls and has been since the start of the season.
Immediately, the young quarterback got to experience the taste of success as the Owls opened the year with a 49-21 win over Afton. He turned around and was punched in the chest by defeat when Fairland hosted the Kansas Comets of Kansas, Okla., and fell 49-6.
“First couple weeks, you could see the deer-in-the-headlights (look) from time to time,” Fairland head coach Jimmy Hudson said. “There were times he would stand in that pocket and deliver a perfect ball. There were times that the pressure really wasn’t there but he thought it was. It’s just that normal maturation process of him trying to figure the game out.”
Schertz relayed that same information about his nerves.
“At first I was kind of nervous,” Schertz said. “I just felt like I had a lot of pressure. But, my teammates told me that they would help me out. … Our O-line is a lot of upperclassmen, so that makes me feel comfortable back there.”
Schertz admits he was rolling out of the pocket too soon to begin the season. Once he got more comfortable he noticed he was making decisions quicker and doing a better job of finding his open targets.
Senior offensive lineman Jalen Riggs had some words of wisdom for his young quarterback early on to try and combat the nerves.
“Stay in the pocket and don’t scramble if you don’t have to,” Riggs told Schertz. “We’re going to protect you in there, so if you get hit, it’s our fault.”
The next three games were all wins for Schertz and the Owls. Then, sporting a 4-1 record, the injury bug hit Fairland.
Leading rusher Boone Perryman went down with a broken collarbone against Quapaw. To that point, Perryman had collected 810 rushing yards on 110 carries through five games and one drive against Quapaw. The senior was averaging six-plus yards per carry and had 8 touchdowns.
Since the injury, Schertz has had to pick up the slack. The field general has toted the ball 118 times for 500 yards this year with seven TDs on the ground as well.
The Fairland wide receiver corps has also experienced some injuries throughout the year. Thus leading to some freshman targets having to come out and accompany fellow freshman Schertz on the offense.
Logan Sparks, in seven games, has 14 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Blake Murray has pulled in 12 passes from Schertz for 140 yards.
After a three-game winning streak, then a three-game losing streak, Schertz and the Owls are back to their winning ways. Fairland is now 5-4 and have certainly seen the ups and downs that can come with high school football. They’ve put themselves in a spot to potentially make it to the postseason. With a win over Ketchum to conclude their regular season Thursday night, the Owls would meet the undefeated Gore Pirates in the one-seed versus four-seed game to begin district play.
Talk about seeing it all. Now the freshman QB might get to meet the second-ranked team in Class A football in the state of Oklahoma.
“It just shows you, ‘Look, this is where I want to be.’ Gore’s got a great program,” Hudson said. “They finished 11-2 last year. 10-2 the year before that. They’ve been on a good run. … We’re always looking to test ourselves.”
All of these things are only serving as experience for the youngster. While also providing team chemistry between Schertz and the other underclassmen. Especially those freshmen seeing the field with him. A group of players among a class that sent 14 athletes out for the Fairland football team in 2022.
“You can already see some of it right now,” Hudson said. “He has a connection with his group. His freshman receivers.”
Coach noted a specific instance this season in which Schertz called for a play after reading the defense that led to a connection with fellow freshman Murray for a big gain.
“It’s nice getting to know your receivers and playing with them as a freshman and knowing I’ll have three more years with them,” Schertz said.
It’s not just about the freshmen, though. The offensive line is chock-full of upperclassmen helping to protect Schertz and give him time to stand in the pocket and make decisions.
“They’ve (offensive line) picked up the slack when we needed it,” Hudson said. “Those guys have come together and protected our quarterback and have made some holes for the backup running backs that aren’t used to running the ball.
“It’s been a blessing for (Schertz). … Those guys have busted their tail all year long and worked really hard for him.”
In terms of Schertz’ play style, coach Hudson isn’t sure if the QB enjoys running the ball more or throwing it. He knows that he’s seen him do both successfully.
“He’s honestly just the type of kid that, whatever we need, he can do,” Hudson said. “Last week, I think he ran the ball 33 times… the week before that I think he threw it 39 times.”
Schertz has a knowledge of the game already to where he can survey the field and be able to make adjustments mid game and know what the offense should do to pick apart the defense.
“He’s probably one of the smartest quarterbacks I’ve been around as far as being able to notice stuff during the game,” Hudson said. “He’s processing stuff during the game and coming to the sideline saying ‘Hey, this is what we need to do.’ I’d say 95% of the time it works.”
Hudson added that Schertz has shown an ability to “adapt to any kind of situation” this year.
The 6-foot-2 quarterback has thrown for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns. Schertz has only turned the ball over on six pass attempts this year.
“Week 1 to Week 10 he’s matured immensely and done a great job with it,” Hudson said.
Coach has been most impressed with Schertz’ ability to embrace the mental aspect of adjusting to the speed of the game.
Knowing who will be under center for Fairland for the next three seasons and having a big freshman class brings excitement.
“He’s a great athlete,” Riggs said. “He could do anything he wants, he just has to put his mind to it, really.”
“If they will stay together they will be one of those groups that wins at everything,” Hudson said. “They could make the quarterfinals, semifinals, you know, make a run, if everything fell right. Playing 15 weeks, the injury bug has to stay away and all that stuff. But do you want to put the work in? Do you want to stay in the weight room? Do you want to give up going to the lake or whatever when you need to be here working out? It just depends on the kids. They’ve got a chance, though.”
Schertz even noted the importance of them staying together for the rest of their high school career.
“It’s really important because in the future we’re going to have a lot more experience than other teams and it will give us an advantage,” Schertz said. “It helps a lot because… you’ve played together for four years, you basically know each other in and out.”
Schertz considered his first season in high school as exciting and fun and credits having a good senior class with a lot of leadership for that fun, exciting season.
