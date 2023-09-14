This rivalry wasn't played for more than 20 consecutive seasons. But for the last six seasons, Joplin and Webb City have matched up on the gridiron to refuel an old rivalry.
Prior to Joplin joining the Central Ozark Conference in 2018, you'd have to go back to 1997 for the last time these two teams went toe-to-toe in a football game.
But that doesn't take away from the intensity of the rivalry when Week 4 rolls around. When you think about the two towns being so close to one another — really running into one another — and the success of these two programs dating back those years in the ’90s, it makes sense that this would be an intense rivalry.
"Just as far as the intensity and all that stuff, personally — and I've been in different areas of the state — it's one of the best rivalries in the state," Joplin head coach Curtis Jasper said.
Fans from the two schools are invested in this rivalry. They played in this rivalry at one point. They have mutual friends from the opposing town. There are plenty of factors that go into it.
"Neighboring-town rivalry," Joplin's senior linebacker Johnny Williams said, "you can't get much better than that."
In and out of businesses, all around the schools, wherever you go in these two communities during the week, the talk is about this game.
"We try to sell it as it's just a Week 4 game and we get to play a really good team," McFarland said. "You talk to the community and this is the game of the year."
While the week is intense, and fan chatter is intense, the players and coaches try to stay focused on the game itself.
"The outside noise has to do with the fans," Jasper said. "Which is fine. ... That's why each year when we prepare for Webb week, I tell our guys to focus on what we can control."
That focus includes reminding players to stay off of social media for Jasper as well as McFarland. The importance of focusing on what they can control includes trying to avoid seeing or hearing things that will get them more fired up before they even start playing.
As McFarland says, part of the battle throughout the week really is blocking out the noise from the outside and really making sure the players are just focused on the task at hand.
"The fans do get really crazy," Williams said.
Coach Jasper talked about some of that craziness that fans bring into the rivalry and why it might be there.
"There's a lot of pride within the communities," Jasper said. "We spent a lot of time and effort building this program here. And the tradition that Webb has put together since the mid-90s."
The players already have elevated emotions just because they are going up against the neighboring school.
"I feel like we've been doing good this year about going in every week with the same energy," Williams said. "But this week is a little more special. This is your neighboring-town rivalry so there's a little extra kick to it."
In the midst of all the noise and intensity, there's one thing that players and coaches from both teams don't waiver in.
"There's a mutual respect between the players and the coaches," Jasper said. "They know how hard each other's programs work."
RECENT HISTORY
Since the rivalry began again in ’18, Joplin has won four of the games — and the last four. Webb City won the 2018 game.
So the seniors on Joplin's roster are looking for a 4-0 sweep during their time in high school. Meanwhile, the Cardinals' seniors are looking to win their final game against the Eagles. Both Williams and Shaun Hunt, an offensive lineman for the Cardinals, are seniors this year.
"We're in a new era with coach Mac. A lot of these seniors have wanted this game," Hunt said. "We've had it circled on our calendar since the schedule came out. It's a big deal to us. We're treating it like it's a state game."
RIVALRY LIGHTS
The intensity and week-long chatter amongst fans turns into a stadium full of people underneath the Friday night lights. Whether it's at Junge Field or Cardinal Stadium, it's a moment for all involved to remember.
"You just have to embrace the moment, really," Williams said. "You can look around and take it all in. It's great to be out there with everyone looking at you and everyone cheering. It just feels good to know you have a bunch of fans supporting you."
This year, the game is being held at Webb City and Hunt is ready for that feeling one more time.
"It's always a sold-out crowd against Joplin. It's such a big game," Hunt said. "Just the excitement going in. Even at practice this week it's been exciting. Watching film you start to get jitters. You just want to get out there and play."
ABOUT THE GAME
These two teams have not played a common opponent yet in 2023. Joplin enters at 3-0 while Webb City comes into play at 2-1. Joplin shut out Ozark last week and earned wins over Willard and Branson in the first two weeks.
The Cardinals topped Republic 42-21 last week after coming away with five turnovers. Their first two results were a one-touchdown loss at Nixa and a win over Carl Junction.
McFarland is preparing for what he considers the most talented offense his team has went up against this year. He's also expecting to see an offense that throws the ball more than anyone else the Cardinals have seen this year.
"It's going to be a big challenge for our kids and for our defense," McFarland said.
These two teams feature some electric offensive weapons. For Joplin, one of those is Davin Thomas. Thomas has 13 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 19.1 yards per catch and 82.7 per game. He has three rushing attempts for 21 yards and two more touchdowns.
Webb City's offense is electrified by the versatility of Gabe Johnson. He has 49 receiving yards (3 catches), 227 rushing and two touchdowns (37 carries) and 67 passing and one more touchdown (5 completions out of 7 attempts).
"Either time one of them has the ball there's a likelihood someone is going to score," McFarland said. "Our guys will be well aware of Davin and where he is at all times and I'm sure the same for their guys with Gabe.
"As a fan, they're players to watch. It seems like any time the ball is in their hands, something good is about to happen."
Moving Johnson to multiple positions on offense is an advantage McFarland has had this year.
"Being able to move Gabe (Johnson) from quarterback to running back and then wide receiver just gives defenses a lot to prepare for I think," McFarland said.
Joseph Degraffenreid is a player that coach McFarland has mentioned wanting to get more involved since the Week 1 loss to Nixa. He is still looking for ways to run more plays to get Degraffenreid open for more passes at wide receiver.
In addition to the wideout, he also mentioned getting more touches to running back Andrew Elwell.
"It's going to be a dog fight. They're a good team. Well-coached. Well-disciplined," Williams said. "If we give good effort and do things right, we'll come out on top, hopefully."
"This is a huge test this week," Jasper said. "Webb City's a really good club. ... We know we've got our work cut out for us this week."
