COMMERCE, Okla. — Taking on a new job without experience can be challenging.
In football, it isn’t common to see a freshman at quarterback.
Even at the professional level, you don’t often see NFL teams giving their rookie draft picks the nod for Game 1 of the season.
But that’s exactly where Austin Lake found himself last year for the Commerce Tigers.
The freshman quarterback was placed under center on Sept. 3, 2021, to begin the season against Galena (Kan.).
“The first couple snaps, it was kind of scary,” Lake said. “I was like, ‘This is really real’. I was just kind of living in the moment, enjoying it.”
The only real experience Lake had at this job was at the junior high level. But the junior high level doesn’t equate to the high school level.
“Galena, they’ve been a really good football team the past eight to 10 years,” Commerce head coach Logan Cawyer said. “Coach Sarwinski does a really good job over there. We went and watched them scrimmage last year and they had two big defensive ends (that were) about 6-5, 6-6 kids.
“When (Lake) first ran out there it was kind of a humbling experience for him. Just getting him a couple easy reads, and maybe a quick completion that we knew we could get just to kind of settle his nerves a little bit and let him start playing. So, we did that for him and he took off with it.”
The Tigers went on to defeat the Bulldogs 40-14 that night.
Not only was it Lake’s first high school game, it was coach Cawyer’s first time coaching with the head coach tag.
“Oh for sure,” Cawyer said about having nerves of his own for the season opener. “We try to tell the kids all the time ‘we can’t go out and do it for you’. But that was probably one of my biggest times I wanted to go out there and help them along with it.
“You have to just put your trust in the kids and it’s hard with 14-to-18-year-old kids because you never know what they’re going to do.”
Putting trust into his 14-year-old (at that time) quarterback in September of last year might have been the perfect decision for Commerce football.
After toppling a Kansas powerhouse in the CNC League, the Tigers took it to Chelsea in Week 2 with a 40-12 victory.
But things changed just before Lake and co. could get comfortable. Rolling into weeks three and four with a 2-0 record and outscoring opponents by 54 points, they took a couple of setbacks to Keifer and Pawhuska.
“(Lake) had some growing pains in those two games,” Cawyer said. “It was just a learning curve for him. It was taking care of the ball, making the right reads, not trying to make too much happen and kind of trusting your teammates. We worked through those two weeks and he just kept getting better every game.”
Commerce went on to win its next six games to finish the regular season 8-2 before falling to Pawnee in the opening round of the playoffs.
Even with the opening-round loss, coach Cawyer considers the season a “success”. The program has made it to state playoffs every year for the last 20-plus seasons. That number grew with a freshman leading the offense.
Add to it that it’s been around 30 years since Commerce put the ball in a first-year player’s hands every play.
The opportunity Lake was given led to a season that amassed 1,383 total yards of offense (825 passing, 558 rushing). Lake averaged nearly 6.5 yards per pass attempt and 75 per game. On the ground he was picking up 5.2 yards per carry, over 50 per game and ran the ball more than 100 times for the Tigers.
The dual threat QB totaled 22 touchdowns on the year with 12 of them coming via his legs.
Lake also plays as a safety on the other side of the ball. In 2021, he recorded 13 solo tackles and 38 total to go along with one interception.
Running the ball is a part of his game that really stood out to himself and coach Cawyer.
“The first two or three games I wasn’t really seeing the field that good but then over time I just improved and got used to it and now I’m seeing the field really good,” Lake said.
“I saw him progress the most probably as a runner,” Cawyer said. “He likes to try and run over people instead of run around them and he’s not that big of a kid. ... Just reading holes and reading blocks ... and not trying to outrun everybody like he did in eighth grade is where I saw him progress most.”
Cawyer even remembered specific times in which his young star featured that “wow” factor. Coach discussed one moment in particular in Week 2 against Chelsea in which Lake took off for a big 60-yard run and broke a tackle going down the sideline on another saying they were plays you would typically see from your “big-time seniors”.
Getting the starting job was something Lake had his sights set on, and now he’s looking to do even more as a sophomore.
“I was pretty happy about it. I went home and told my parents and they were very proud of me,” Lake said. “It was unbelievable. I’ve got bigger accomplishments for this season. Last year was just like ‘OK. This is high school football this is what it’s all about. I was just kind of getting to know everything’.”
In terms of what he’d like to see himself improve on in 2022, Lake said he panicked a lot and felt “overwhelmed” when the pocket collapsed around him.
Cawyer would like to see more leadership.
“What I’d really like to see is him take more of a leadership approach to our team. Even though he’s young... kids look to him as a leader just because he’s a quarterback.”
As for the leadership aspect, it looks like Lake has already been working on it:
“Effort. Whatever we do, just always go 100%. It doesn’t matter if we’re down by 80, always 100%. and I always try to work my teammates up to get 100%. No matter what. Every snap. Most teams don’t see that nowadays. If everyone goes 100% every play you’re most likely going to be successful. That’s just how it works.”
ABOUT THE GAME
Lake and the Tigers will ride across the border Friday night and into Sarcoxie, Missouri to meet the Bears.
Sarcoxie finished 6-5 last year under Russell Ellis who is in his eighth season as head coach. They beat Diamond to open postseason play 28-13 before falling to Marionville in the next round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.